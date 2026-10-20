National Football League
Giants Release Najee Harris Days After RB Voices Frustration Over Backfield Role
National Football League

Giants Release Najee Harris Days After RB Voices Frustration Over Backfield Role

Published Oct. 20, 2026 12:23 p.m. ET

The New York Giants are releasing running back Najee Harris, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move, which was first reported by NFL Network, had not been announced.

Harris had just two carries for 4 yards in a 34-27 loss to New Orleans that dropped the Giants to 3-2-1. Coming off a torn left Achilles tendon and after signing late in training camp, Harris rushed for 99 yards in five games this season, an average of 3.2 yards an attempt.

The 28-year-old started against the Saints on Sunday when coach John Harbaugh and his staff reduced Cam Skattebo’s role after he fumbled in overtime at Washington the previous week. It is unclear how the Giants plan to split the responsibilities this weekend at Houston among Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary.

Following the game, Harris expressed his frustration with the offense's approach to their running back usage.

Before the injury last year, when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers, Harris had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with Pittsburgh.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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