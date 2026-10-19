49ers WR Mike Evans Departs Early vs. Commanders Due To Achilles Injury, Ruled Out

49ers wide receiver Mike Evans has officially been ruled out of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders with an Achilies injury.

Evans headed to the locker room in the second quarter after making a catch on second and 15 before walking gingerly off the field. Broadcast cameras caught Evans grabbing his left Achilles in the tunnel. He did not return to start the second half.

Evans finished with three receptions for 94 yards in the first half.

It’s the latest setback in an injury-plagued first season in the Bay Area for the 33-year-old.

Evans dealt with a hip injury in Week 2, then suffered a rib strain against Arizona in Week 3 that knocked him out after halftime. He battled through the rib issue to play the following weeks, catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over Seattle, but Achilles soreness kept him out of practice entirely this week, and he entered Monday night questionable.

Evans has managed to play in every game for San Francisco so far despite the laundry list of injuries. It is a continuation of the injury concerns that disrupted his final seasons in Tampa Bay, where a hamstring strain and a broken collarbone limited him to eight games in 2025 and snapped his streak of 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons.

The severity of Evans' injury was not immediately known.