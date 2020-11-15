National Football League Pats Upset Ravens on Rainy Sunday Night 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Who knew that the remedy to New England's problems was simply playing in primetime?

After securing a Monday Night Football win against the New York Jets in Week 9, the Patriots picked up their second straight win in primetime, defeating the Baltimore Ravens, 23-16, on Sunday Night Football.

Here are the key takeaways from the final game of Week 10.

1. Newton is reclaming his footing

The stat line for Cam Newton won't necessarily read as an attractive one. But the Pats didn't need him to stand out – they just needed him to be steady.

And for the second straight game, he was exactly that.

Newton only tallied 139 total yards – 118 through the air and 21 on the ground – but he scored a rushing touchdown and recorded a passing touchdown to help account for 14 of the Patriots' 23 points.

Sunday also represented the third consecutive game in which he did not turn the ball over, after he had thrown at least one interception in four straight games.

2. Ravens rushing attack stuck in neutral

For most teams, recording 115 yards rushing in a game would signal a successful night – but for the Ravens, it's a disappointment of a day.

Baltimore entered Sunday with the top rushing offense in the league, putting up 170.1 yards per game out of the backfield.

However, they were essentially stuffed by the Patriots, and their 115 rushing yards were the third lowest the Ravens have posted this season.

It seemed as if the Patriots' game plan included forcing Lamar Jackson to beat them from the pocket, considering Jackson threw the ball over 30 times for only the second time this season and for only the seventh time in his young career.

Jackson racked up 249 passing yards and two touchdowns, but without the running game to support his passing attack, Baltimore was unable to get going on offense, and the Ravens failed to score 20 points for the first time this season.

3. Twitter loves rain jokes

While the Ravens had a chance to potentially tie and take the lead with their last possession of the game, that comeback seemed to be stalled due to the heavy rainfall that consumed this Sunday night matchup.

Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh even acknowledged that the rain played a part in their offensive struggles on the night.

While Harbaugh was no fan of the rain, Twitter, of course, was.

