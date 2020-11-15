National Football League
National Football League

Pats Upset Ravens on Rainy Sunday Night

22 mins ago

Who knew that the remedy to New England's problems was simply playing in primetime?

After securing a Monday Night Football win against the New York Jets in Week 9, the Patriots picked up their second straight win in primetime, defeating the Baltimore Ravens, 23-16, on Sunday Night Football.

Here are the key takeaways from the final game of Week 10.

1. Newton is reclaming his footing

The stat line for Cam Newton won't necessarily read as an attractive one. But the Pats didn't need him to stand out – they just needed him to be steady.

And for the second straight game, he was exactly that.

Newton only tallied 139 total yards – 118 through the air and 21 on the ground – but he scored a rushing touchdown and recorded a passing touchdown to help account for 14 of the Patriots' 23 points.

Sunday also represented the third consecutive game in which he did not turn the ball over, after he had thrown at least one interception in four straight games.

2. Ravens rushing attack stuck in neutral

For most teams, recording 115 yards rushing in a game would signal a successful night – but for the Ravens, it's a disappointment of a day.

Baltimore entered Sunday with the top rushing offense in the league, putting up 170.1 yards per game out of the backfield. 

However, they were essentially stuffed by the Patriots, and their 115 rushing yards were the third lowest the Ravens have posted this season.

It seemed as if the Patriots' game plan included forcing Lamar Jackson to beat them from the pocket, considering Jackson threw the ball over 30 times for only the second time this season and for only the seventh time in his young career.

Jackson racked up 249 passing yards and two touchdowns, but without the running game to support his passing attack, Baltimore was unable to get going on offense, and the Ravens failed to score 20 points for the first time this season.

3. Twitter loves rain jokes

While the Ravens had a chance to potentially tie and take the lead with their last possession of the game, that comeback seemed to be stalled due to the heavy rainfall that consumed this Sunday night matchup.

Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh even acknowledged that the rain played a part in their offensive struggles on the night. 

While Harbaugh was no fan of the rain, Twitter, of course, was.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Rams Shut Down Russ, Steelers Keep Rolling

Rams Shut Down Russ, Steelers Keep Rolling
Also, the Cardinals steal one from Buffalo, and Tua Tagovailoa moves to 3-0 as a starter.
3 hours ago
National Football League

Twitter Reacts to 'Hail Murray'

Twitter Reacts to 'Hail Murray'
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins broke both the spirits of Bills Mafia and the internet on Sunday.
4 hours ago
National Football League

NFL's Top Plays of Week 10

NFL's Top Plays of Week 10
Check out all the top plays from Week 10 in the NFL, including a Hail Murray and a 98-yard TD run from Ronald Jones!
5 hours ago
National Football League

Brady Bounces Back, Rodgers Survives

Brady Bounces Back, Rodgers Survives
Also, Nick Chubb left fantasy players fuming, Alex Smith got a poignant start, and the Giants re-entered the NFC East race.
7 hours ago
National Football League

Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors

Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors
Our gambling experts answer 60 fan questions in 60 minutes right up until kickoff every Sunday!
11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks