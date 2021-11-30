New England Patriots The New England Patriots are red-hot, but are they the best team in the AFC? 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots are the AFC's hottest team, but is Bill Belichick's squad the conference's most dangerous team?

That is a question many are pondering after the Pats won their sixth straight game on Sunday, dispatching the Tennessee Titans to improve to 8-4 this season.

Based on the 36-13 outing alone, it's tough to find much at fault with the Patriots.

On offense, rookie quarterback Mac Jones looked like anything but a 23-year-old making his 12th career start.

The No. 15 pick in April's draft went 23-for-32 for 310 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 123.2 passer rating against the Titans, putting points on the board on four consecutive drives to start the game.

In fact, aside from kneeling to end things, the Pats came up empty just twice against Tennessee, missing a field goal late in the first half and punting once in the third quarter.

A rushing attack that has topped the 100-yard mark in 10 of 12 games played, including 105 against the Titans, also helps.

As for the defense, well, that unit wreaked havoc on the Derrick Henry-less Titans.

Ryan Tannehill was kept in check to the tune of 11-for-21 for 93 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. As a team, the Patriots forced five fumbles, recovering a trio of them.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson is looking like another diamond in the rough for Belichick, as the 2018 undrafted free agent forced one of those fumbles and upped his interception haul to seven for the season.

All in all, it was a comprehensive performance for the red-hot Patriots — and one emblematic of their six-game winning streak.

During the streak, the Patriots are scoring an average of 35.2 points and allowing 10.5 points per game. Jones is playing lights-out, with a 69.4% completion rate for 1,378 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 106.4 passer rating.

And with four more turnovers against the Titans, the Patriots boosted their turnover differential to plus-13 during the streak after they had a minus-three differential in their first five games of the season.

Put it all together, and it's no wonder Colin Cowherd is all aboard the Patriots hype train, despite the team's lack of flash.

"The New England Patriots are the best team in the AFC," Cowherd said Monday. "They are. … New England has done this for 22 years. The more boring they are, the more Super Bowls they've won."

Colin Cowherd explains why Mac Jones and Bill Belichick's defense has shown that the Patriots are not only the best AFC team but also built for the next six to eight weeks of winter football.

When it comes to flash, however, the other AFC contenders have it in droves.

The Kansas City Chiefs boast Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, for starters. Then there's New England's division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, with the likes of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley among their offensive ranks.

That could be why Nick Wright of "First Things First" wasn't quite ready to anoint the Patriots.

"Mac Jones played well," Wright said Monday. "The Patriots' defense, obviously, is excellent and … they have the best coach in football history. … With all that said, the Patriots are clearly and obviously not the best team in the conference. Right now, the Chiefs and the Bills are better than them."

Nick Wright explains why the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are still better than the New England Patriots.

In Wright's mind, if the Chiefs and Bills play their respective A-games against the Patriots' A-game, they would trump New England.

That theory will be put to the test in no time. Next week's Monday night game features the Patriots heading on the road to take their six-game streak to Buffalo.

If Belichick & Co. can get to lucky No. 7, there might be no denying New England's dominance.

