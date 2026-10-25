When Will Lamar Jackson, Myles Garrett Return? Jay Glazer Provides Updates

Is Lamar Jackson back this week? What’s going on with Myles Garrett? FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer shared key updates on both injuries during "FOX NFL Kickoff."

After Jackson's ankle injury ruled him out of Weeks 5 and 6, Baltimore’s quarterback was trending toward playing this week. However, Glazer said the Ravens will sit the two-time MVP one more week.

"[He] just wasn't responding the way you would hope. Now, if Lamar Jackson were a dropback passer, [he] probably would have played," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "But I think the Baltimore Ravens said, ‘Let's shut him down right now.’ Because if he's just back there and can't run around like you knew he would, that's going to put him in harm's way for this game and the future."

Although Jackson is nearly ready to play, Glazer said that the Ravens held him back one more week to be safe.

"They are optimistic. They think he needs one more week for him to come back out there," Glazer said. "I think it's more about them protecting him in this game."

As for Garrett, the Los Angeles Rams' star edge rusher underwent knee surgery in mid-September and has remained a question mark during the team's underwhelming start.

As for Garrett's return, Glazer noted that he will undergo tests this week to see if a return is close.

"All he's going to do this week is they're going to test him to see if he can even start practicing again. If he can, that doesn't mean he's imminent, right? That means just going to start practicing," Glazer said.

Garrett originally injured his knee during training camp and was sidelined for the majority of it. However, he started in the Rams’ Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. Shortly after, he underwent surgery that left him on injured reserve. The Rams have compiled a poor 2-4 record to start the season.

If Garrett's tests go well, Glazer said his return will be gradual.

"Remember, he really didn't do camp either," he said. "So if they can get him to start practicing, that's just the next step. I don't want people to go, 'Oh man, he's in practice next week, which means he's going to play next Sunday.'"