National Football League Multiple fights break out at joint practice with Lions and Giants Updated Aug. 5, 2024 6:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Monday's joint practice between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants got a bit heated on multiple occasions.

There were at least a couple of fights and bench-clearing scuffles with punches being thrown during Monday's practice. It's unclear exactly how many fights took place, as there were several occasions where players had to be separated, but Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and general manager Joe Schoen were in the middle of at least one fight, according to multiple reports.

The first skirmish reportedly began when Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown spun and aggressively tossed Giants cornerback Dru Phillips off him after making a reception. Giants safety Dane Belton went over to St. Brown and knocked the football out of the receiver's hand.

That's when the pushing and shoving began, with St. Brown hitting Belton. Well over a dozen players on each side converged right after.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was trying to finish a play, and I feel like he wasn't down, so I'm trying to get the ball out," Belton told reporters of his role in the fight following Monday's practice. "Everyone talks about turnovers, you've got to do things like that. I was just trying to get the ball out. People who know me, I'm not a big fighter after the play. I hate getting penalties because that leads to losing and I love winning. I'm not going to fight anybody, but when that play is going, I'm going to go get that ball."

Later on, Giants offensive lineman Greg Van Roten was seen fighting a Lions defensive lineman. As the battle between those two broke out, Jones ran over to try to separate them.

"Situation like that happens, you've got to stand up for your guys," Jones told reporters of his involvement.

Members of the Giants seemed to enjoy that Jones got involved in one of Monday's fights, though Brian Burns implored him to proceed with caution.

"I'm gonna need him to back up," the new Giants star edge rusher told reporters. "[He should] let his O-line handle that."

In the final major skirmish during Monday's practice, Schoen was seen running into the middle of some pushing and shoving between players on the Giants' offense and Lions' defense.

Monday's practice was physical throughout. Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas might have set the tone early when he delivered a hard, but clean, hit on Lions first-round rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold during a run play. Arnold initially remained on the practice field, but he eventually went into the locker room.

The Lions and Giants decided to hold a pair of joint practices ahead of their preseason-opening matchup in the Meadowlands on Thursday. The two teams will hold the second of those joint practices on Tuesday.

"I thought it was a good, competitive practice all day today," Jones said. "We made some plays and did some good things. There were some things we need to clear up, for sure. But it was good intensity and competitive spirit today."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share