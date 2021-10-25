National Football League Monday Night Football top plays: Saints hand Seahawks third straight loss 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In the final matchup of Week 7, the Geno Smith-led Seahawks were looking to end a two-game losing streak and turn their season around. Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints had other ideas.

The Saints went into the Seattle rain and came away with a win in a 13-10 slugfest, moving to 4-2 on the season while pushing the Seahawks to 2-5.

Here are the top moments from Monday's matchup.

New Orleans Saints 13, Seattle Seahawks 10

FIRST QUARTER

It doesn't matter who is playing quarterback for the Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf is a threat to dominate no matter who is throwing him the ball.

His 84-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was the longest of his career.

Metcalf reached a speed of 21.31 miles per hour on the touchdown run, which, of course, is one of the fastest speeds he has run so far in his NFL career.

SECOND QUARTER

If there is one word to describe Winston, it would be adventurous.

For better or worse, Winston is exciting to watch, and he showed off some of that excitement on this scramble to pick up a first down.

Offense was hard to come by in the first half, and with the Saints needing a touchdown toward the end of the second quarter, they went to their All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara recorded eight catches for 109 yards in the first half, including this receiving touchdown that gave the Saints a 10-7 lead at halftime.

THIRD QUARTER

The Seahawks were in need of a spark after the Saints managed to take the lead heading into halftime, and they got just that from their defense in the third quarter.

A forced fumble by Jordyn Brooks gave the Seahawks the ball back, which led to a field goal to tie the score.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Saints only scored three points in the second half, but that was all that they needed to seal the win on the road.

A fourth-quarter field goal from Brian Johnson gave them a 13-10 win and pushed them to 4-2 on the season.

The Seahawks are now 0-3 at home this season.

