National Football League
Monday Night Football top plays: Saints hand Seahawks third straight loss Monday Night Football top plays: Saints hand Seahawks third straight loss
National Football League

Monday Night Football top plays: Saints hand Seahawks third straight loss

1 hour ago

In the final matchup of Week 7, the Geno Smith-led Seahawks were looking to end a two-game losing streak and turn their season around. Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints had other ideas.

The Saints went into the Seattle rain and came away with a win in a 13-10 slugfest, moving to 4-2 on the season while pushing the Seahawks to 2-5.

Here are the top moments from Monday's matchup.

New Orleans Saints 13, Seattle Seahawks 10

FIRST QUARTER

It doesn't matter who is playing quarterback for the Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf is a threat to dominate no matter who is throwing him the ball.

His 84-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was the longest of his career.

Metcalf reached a speed of 21.31 miles per hour on the touchdown run, which, of course, is one of the fastest speeds he has run so far in his NFL career.

SECOND QUARTER

If there is one word to describe Winston, it would be adventurous.

For better or worse, Winston is exciting to watch, and he showed off some of that excitement on this scramble to pick up a first down.

Offense was hard to come by in the first half, and with the Saints needing a touchdown toward the end of the second quarter, they went to their All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara recorded eight catches for 109 yards in the first half, including this receiving touchdown that gave the Saints a 10-7 lead at halftime.

THIRD QUARTER

The Seahawks were in need of a spark after the Saints managed to take the lead heading into halftime, and they got just that from their defense in the third quarter.

A forced fumble by Jordyn Brooks gave the Seahawks the ball back, which led to a field goal to tie the score.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Saints only scored three points in the second half, but that was all that they needed to seal the win on the road.

A fourth-quarter field goal from Brian Johnson gave them a 13-10 win and pushed them to 4-2 on the season.

The Seahawks are now 0-3 at home this season.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
event_preview event_preview
event_recap event_recap
share story
NFL Odds Week 7: Betting Results
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 7: Betting Results

NFL Odds Week 7: Betting Results
As another week of NFL betting winds down, here's everything you need to know about NFL odds in Week 7.
1 hour ago
How to Bet Steelers-Browns
National Football League

How to Bet Steelers-Browns

How to Bet Steelers-Browns
Check out the NFL odds on Steelers vs. Browns, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
2 hours ago
Declining 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Declining 49ers

Declining 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are often mentioned as being among the NFL's elite franchises. Now 2-4, do they still deserve it?
3 hours ago
How to Bet 49ers-Bears
National Football League

How to Bet 49ers-Bears

How to Bet 49ers-Bears
Check out the NFL odds on 49ers vs. Bears, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
4 hours ago
NFL Odds Week 8: Picks, Lines
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 8: Picks, Lines

NFL Odds Week 8: Picks, Lines
Ready to place your bets? Find out everything you need to know about NFL odds in Week 8 here!
4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes