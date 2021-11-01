Monday Night Football top plays: Chiefs narrowly lead Giants

National Football League
2 hours ago

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are battling Patrick Mahomes and the struggling Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the final matchup of Week 8.

This is the first matchup between the Giants and Chiefs since Week 11 of 2017, when the Giants won 12-9. The Chiefs are 4-0 in their past four Monday games and 2-0 against the NFC East this season (WFT, Eagles). 

Heading into Monday night, K.C. had committed 17 turnovers, the most in the NFL. The Chiefs entered the game having gone three straight games with at least three turnovers. (Mahomes threw 11 INTs in the previous two seasons combined.)

Here are the top moments from Monday's matchup.

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs

FIRST QUARTER

On the Chiefs' opening drive, Mahomes pulled off a move that has become far too familiar this season. And we're not talking about a no-look pass.

This is the seventh-straight game that Mahomes has thrown an interception.

The Giants weren't able to capitalize on the turnover, however, because the Chiefs' defense picked off Jones a mere two plays later. And just like that, Kansas City got the ball back on New York's 13-yard line.

Unlike the Giants, the Chiefs were able to make something out of the interception, as Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for six to give K.C. an early lead.

The Giants wasted no time charging downfield after getting the ball back. 

How about this jaw-dropping catch from John Ross?

SECOND QUARTER

After trading off turnovers and a couple of trick plays, the Giants were knocking on the Chiefs' door in the second frame.

New York knotted things up when Kyle Rudolph snagged this ball in the end zone — his first TD catch in 16 games.

Kansas City regained the lead when Derrick Gore blew past the Giants' defense on this run.

Devontae Booker picked up 41 yards on this catch-and-run to move the Giants down the field, which resulted in a field goal. 

Headed into the break, the Chiefs led 14-10.

THIRD QUARTER

