Monday Night Football top plays: Allen, Bills lead Titans in AFC clash

In the final matchup of Week 7, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are in a tight race with Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

The Titans (3-2) lead the AFC South, while the Bills are atop the AFC East at 4-1. The last time these two teams met, Tennessee defeated Buffalo in Week 5 of 2020, but the Titans have their work cut out for them this time around.

Headed into Monday's matchup, the Bills ranked first in the league in total defense (allowing 251.8 total yards per game), second in passing defense (allowing 173.4 pass YPG) and third in rushing defense (allowing 78.4 rush YPG). What's more, Buffalo had scored 35 or more points in four straight games (all wins) and outscored opponents 156-41 in that span.

On the other side, the Titans are 7-2 in their past nine Monday games, and with a big rush midway through the third quarter, star back Derrick Henry has now rushed for 100 or more yards in five straight games.

Here are the top moments from Monday's matchup.

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

FIRST QUARTER

After Buffalo went up 3-0 early, Tennessee got a little tricky when Titans receiver Chester Rogers tried to get some extra yardage on this toss, but it was negated due to an illegal forward pass.

Misfortune continued to strike the Titans when Tannehill was picked off by Bills safety Jordan Poyer toward the end of the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

The Titans got a scoring boost in the second, when Henry broke out on this 76-yard rush, good for a touchdown and a 7-6 Titans lead. Henry reached a top speed of 21.80 mph on this play.

This was Henry's 11th career rushing touchdown of 50 or more yards, tying former Titan Chris Johnson for the fourth-most in NFL history. The only players with more are Adrian Peterson (16), Barry Sanders (15) and Jim Brown (12).

Just as Tennessee got something going, Buffalo fired back with a score of its own, courtesy of Stefon Diggs.

But the Titans still had some tricks up their sleeve. How about this miraculous catch by Julio Jones?

Meanwhile, Henry was busy doing King Henry things.

Toward the end of the quarter, Titans safety Kevin Byard intercepted this ball from Allen, who was hit as he threw, and ran it back 16 yards to Buffalo's 11-yard line.

The pick set up a TD from Tannehill, who kept the Bills within arm's reach with this short rush for six.

But with 40 seconds to spare before halftime, Allen found Cole Beasley for a 29-yard score that put Buffalo back in the lead 20-17.

THIRD QUARTER

Henry started the second half with a little history-making, recording his fifth consecutive 100-yard game.

Then he found the end zone on this short rush to put the Titans back on top 24-23.

To counter, Allen pulled off another quarter-ending TD drive, this time connecting with Tommy Sweeney to regain the lead.

And how about this doozy of a two-point conversion from Allen to Dawson Knox to top it off?

