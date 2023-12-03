College Football
Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz pokes fun at Michigan with Conor Stalions joke
College Football

Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz pokes fun at Michigan with Conor Stalions joke

Published Dec. 3, 2023 5:14 p.m. ET

Despite taking home the Big Ten title and being ranked No. 1 by the CFP committee, Michigan will not be living down the sign-stealing scandal that resulted in Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension anytime soon. 

During an appearance on ESPN Sunday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz took an opportunity to poke fun at the Wolverines. 

"Hey guys, I got a quick phone call," Drinkwitz said jokingly as he looked down at his cellphone. "Connor Stalions [is] beeping in right here … So I gotta go."

Stalions, a former low-level staffer at Michigan, became the center of the Wolverines' controversial sign-stealing saga after evidence revealed that he sent people to record video at opponents' games in order to decipher their signals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stalions resigned from his position as a recruiting analyst for Michigan in early November after a two-week suspension. 

"But as soon as we get done, [I] look forward to competing with [Ohio State coach] Ryan Day, and we'll go from there." Drinkwitz said in regard to his team's Cotton Bowl matchup against the Buckeyes on Dec. 29. 

"Maybe you'll get some help in that regard too," ESPN anchor Rece Davis replied with laughter in reference to Drinkwitz's fake phone call from Stalions. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Texans WR Tank Dell out for season with fractured fibula

Texans WR Tank Dell out for season with fractured fibula

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes