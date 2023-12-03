College Football Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz pokes fun at Michigan with Conor Stalions joke Published Dec. 3, 2023 5:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Despite taking home the Big Ten title and being ranked No. 1 by the CFP committee, Michigan will not be living down the sign-stealing scandal that resulted in Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension anytime soon.

During an appearance on ESPN Sunday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz took an opportunity to poke fun at the Wolverines.

"Hey guys, I got a quick phone call," Drinkwitz said jokingly as he looked down at his cellphone. "Connor Stalions [is] beeping in right here … So I gotta go."

Stalions, a former low-level staffer at Michigan, became the center of the Wolverines' controversial sign-stealing saga after evidence revealed that he sent people to record video at opponents' games in order to decipher their signals.

Stalions resigned from his position as a recruiting analyst for Michigan in early November after a two-week suspension.

"But as soon as we get done, [I] look forward to competing with [Ohio State coach] Ryan Day, and we'll go from there." Drinkwitz said in regard to his team's Cotton Bowl matchup against the Buckeyes on Dec. 29.

"Maybe you'll get some help in that regard too," ESPN anchor Rece Davis replied with laughter in reference to Drinkwitz's fake phone call from Stalions.

