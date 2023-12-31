National Football League Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers: Prediction, odds, picks Published Dec. 31, 2023 1:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) are slight favorites (-1.5) against the Green Bay Packers (7-8) in a battle of two division rivals.

The Vikings were defeated by the Detroit Lions 30-24 in their Week 16 matchup, while the Packers took care of the Carolina Panthers 33-30 in their contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Packers and Vikings — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.

Vikings vs. Packers Odds & Betting Lines

Vikings vs Packers Betting Information updated as of December 27, 2023, 6:34 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Vikings -1.5 -110 -110 46 -110 -110

Vikings vs. Packers Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-1.5)

Pick OU: Under (46)

Prediction: Minnesota 24 - Green Bay 19

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

The Packers defense has prevented them from being a legitimate playoff contender, as they allowed 30 points last week to a Panthers team that is near the bottom of the league in every offensive statistical category.

The Vikings have plenty of weapons on offense to exploit that shaky Packers D, and this game has a good chance of going over the total of 46.

PICK: Over 46 points scored by both teams combined



How to Watch Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Watch on NBC

Vikings vs. Packers Recent Matchups

Green Bay holds a 3-2 record against Minnesota in their last five matchups.

Minnesota has been outpaced by 12 points in its last five tilts against Green Bay.

Minnesota Betting Info

Minnesota has seven wins in 15 games versus the spread this season.

The Vikings have covered the spread twice this season (2-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Minnesota contests this year have eclipsed the over/under 33.3% of the time (five times in 15 games with a set point total).

When playing as the moneyline favorite, the Vikings have won 66.7% of the time (4-2).

Minnesota has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The Vikings have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Vikings Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 257.1 (3,856) 3 Rush yards 93.1 (1,397) 27 Points scored 20.9 (314) 21 Pass yards against 225.5 (3,382) 17 Rush yards against 95.4 (1,431) 9 Points allowed 19.9 (299) 10

Minnesota's Key Players

Offense

Joshua Dobbs has 2,464 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year. He has completed 62.8% of his passes, averaging 189.5 yards per game and 5.9 per attempt.

He has tacked on 421 rushing yards (32.4 per game) and six touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Addison's 826 receiving yards this season have come from 95 targets and 63 receptions. He's averaging 55.1 receiving yards and 4.2 catches per game, with nine receiving touchdowns (fourth in the NFL).

In the passing attack, T.J. Hockenson , has racked up 960 receiving yards and five touchdowns after pulling down 95 balls (10th in the NFL) on 127 targets. Per game, he's averaging 64 yards and 6.3 receptions in 15 games.

Justin Jefferson has 51 catches for 823 yards and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 76 times in the passing game, and averages 6.4 receptions and 102.9 yards through eight games played.

Defense

On defense for the Vikings, Danielle Hunter has racked up 74 tackles, 21 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 2023.

Camryn Bynum has 120 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two interceptions this season. He leads the Vikings in tackles.

Josh Metellus has put up 99 tackles, seven TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

So far this season, Jordan Hicks has 96 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Green Bay Betting Info

Green Bay has covered the spread seven times this season (7-8-0).

The Packers have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this year.

Green Bay's games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times this year.

The Packers have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won five of those games.

Green Bay is 3-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Packers have a 47.6% chance to win.

Packers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 224.5 (3,367) 18 Rush yards 106.9 (1,604) 18 Points scored 22.2 (333) 11 Pass yards against 216.9 (3,254) 13 Rush yards against 135.9 (2,039) 30 Points allowed 22.1 (331) 17

Green Bay's Key Players

Offense

Jordan Love is averaging 7 passing yards per attempt (16th in the NFL) and 239.1 yards per game this year, completing 62.5% of his passes on the way to 3,587 total yards, 27 touchdowns (third in the NFL) and 11 interceptions through 15 games.

On the ground, Love has added three rushing touchdowns and 246 rushing yards (third on the Packers).

Jayden Reed has 54 catches for 592 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times and averages 3.9 receptions per game in 14 games played.

Romeo Doubs has registered 646 receiving yards and eight touchdowns (seventh in the NFL) on 56 receptions, while being targeted 89 times this season.

A.J. Dillon has 586 rushing yards (leading the Packers) and two rushing touchdowns, while averaging 41.9 yards per game and 3.4 per attempt (44th in the NFL).

Dillon has also caught 22 passes for 223 yards (seventh on the Packers). He's been targeted 28 times and averages 15.9 yards per game.

Defense

Rashan Gary's 2023 effort includes 39 tackles, six TFL, and nine sacks in 15 games.

Quay Walker has registered 0.5 sacks in addition to his five TFL, 103 tackles, and one interception over 12 games.

Preston Smith has seven sacks (second on the Packers) in addition to his four TFL and 45 tackles.

Kenny Clark has 6.5 sacks (third on the Packers) as well as eight TFL and 41 tackles.

