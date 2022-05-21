National Football League
Vikings star Justin Jefferson makes 'Top 25 Under 25' list Vikings star Justin Jefferson makes 'Top 25 Under 25' list
National Football League

Vikings star Justin Jefferson makes 'Top 25 Under 25' list

3 hours ago

The man they call "Jettas" has continued to fly in the Vikings' offense since arriving in the Gopher State.

In just two seasons, Justin Jefferson has already established himself as perhaps the team's best receiver (his teammate Adam Thielen may have something to say about that). He's certainly among the premier catching threats the NFL has to offer.

Jefferson's 3,016 career receiving yards are the most by any player in his first two seasons by far. In fact, Jefferson slid past Odell Beckham Jr.'s previous mark of 2,755 with two full games left to play in the 2021 season, easily etching his own place in the history books.

Breaking records, though, is a habit Jefferson has become accustomed to. And according to Pro Football Focus, "Jettas" is among the best talents league-wide under the age of 25.

Jefferson was ranked fifth on the site's "25 Under 25" list by Trevor Sikkema, who wrote:

"Jefferson burst on the scene as a rookie with 1,400 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, earning an elite 90.4 grade. He followed that up with an even better 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns with another elite 90.1 grade. For him to step on the pro stage and look that dominant out of the gate, then to prove that it was no fluke the following year, solidifies him as one of the best young players in the game, regardless of position."

The four athletes who ranked ahead of Jefferson were 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs.

A Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro recipient, Jefferson hauled in 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 TD last season. He averaged 15 yards per reception.

In addition to his historic yardage total, he has 196 career receptions and 17 total touchdowns, averaging 91.4 yards per game through two seasons. 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson shares amazing draft day video
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson shares amazing draft day video

1 hour ago
Former Nebraska punter Sam Koch retires after 16-year career
Baltimore Ravens

Former Nebraska punter Sam Koch retires after 16-year career

22 hours ago
Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Reich
National Football League

Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Reich

23 hours ago
Tom Brady's second 1-of-1 rookie card sells for $396K at auction
Tom Brady

Tom Brady's second 1-of-1 rookie card sells for $396K at auction

1 day ago
Big Ben on possible Steelers comeback: 'They don't want me back'
National Football League

Big Ben on possible Steelers comeback: 'They don't want me back'

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes