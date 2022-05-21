National Football League Vikings star Justin Jefferson makes 'Top 25 Under 25' list 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The man they call "Jettas" has continued to fly in the Vikings' offense since arriving in the Gopher State.

In just two seasons, Justin Jefferson has already established himself as perhaps the team's best receiver (his teammate Adam Thielen may have something to say about that). He's certainly among the premier catching threats the NFL has to offer.

Jefferson's 3,016 career receiving yards are the most by any player in his first two seasons by far. In fact, Jefferson slid past Odell Beckham Jr.'s previous mark of 2,755 with two full games left to play in the 2021 season, easily etching his own place in the history books.

Breaking records, though, is a habit Jefferson has become accustomed to. And according to Pro Football Focus, "Jettas" is among the best talents league-wide under the age of 25.

Jefferson was ranked fifth on the site's "25 Under 25" list by Trevor Sikkema, who wrote:

"Jefferson burst on the scene as a rookie with 1,400 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, earning an elite 90.4 grade. He followed that up with an even better 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns with another elite 90.1 grade. For him to step on the pro stage and look that dominant out of the gate, then to prove that it was no fluke the following year, solidifies him as one of the best young players in the game, regardless of position."

The four athletes who ranked ahead of Jefferson were 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs.

A Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro recipient, Jefferson hauled in 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 TD last season. He averaged 15 yards per reception.

In addition to his historic yardage total, he has 196 career receptions and 17 total touchdowns, averaging 91.4 yards per game through two seasons.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.