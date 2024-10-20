National Football League Mike Tomlin on why he is starting Russell Wilson: 'I went Lone Ranger' Published Oct. 20, 2024 12:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson will get his first start for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night to face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Starting Wilson was a decision by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin that gained a fair amount of attention, as the Steelers are off to a 4-2 start with Justin Fields under center.

But for Tomlin, it was about more than his team's record. He wanted to see more from an offense that ranks 26th in yards, and he hopes to find it in Wilson’s right arm, which Tomlin believes has more than enough life left to make up for Wilson’s diminished mobility.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer said he spoke to Tomlin, and reported that the coach told him he "went Lone Ranger," with the decision to start Wilson.

According to Glazer, "[Tomlin said] look, if it doesn't work out, I'll take the heat, I'll shoulder the blame, no problem. The reason I did this, is I knew I had two quarterbacks going into camp that are very capable, but I wanted to see both of them before I made a long-term decision. Well, I haven't seen the other one [Wilson]. I want to see at least what I have from him, exhaust all options, and then make a decision down the stretch."

Continued Tomlin, per Glazer: "I'm not trying to win games, I'm trying to win a world title here. I gotta see what I've got in both."

How Wilson performs could define Pittsburgh’s season. The same goes in New York, where the Jets have undergone a significant overhaul over the last few weeks in hopes of providing the club and its 40-year-old quarterback with a spark.

The Jets fired coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8 and on Tuesday reunited Rodgers with longtime running mate Davante Adams when they acquired the three-time All-Pro wide receiver from Las Vegas.

"It has been strange, but really fun to see my friend," Rodgers said of Adams, who is rooming with Rodgers for now.

Rodgers would love to see Adams on the field and preferably in the end zone. A little bit of scoring might go a long way for a team that boasts the league’s second-ranked defense.

Jets' Davante Adams will make debut, Steelers to start Russell Wilson

It’s much the same for the Steelers, who have allowed the second-fewest points in the league. Tomlin believes his team has been good, but not great. If Wilson can rediscover some of the "let Russ cook" magic of his prime, Pittsburgh believes it can close the gap between itself and the teams atop the AFC that it has been chasing in recent years.

Curiosity and respect led Tomlin to turn to Wilson. Wilson is intent on making a decision that looks risky on the outside look wise in the end.

"I came here for one reason (and) that was to win a Super Bowl. ... I think we have that opportunity," Wilson said. "But we got to do the work. There’s a lot more to go."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

share