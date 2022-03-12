Mike Tomlin must solve quarterback conundrum for the Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers
3 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a sure bet to be a competitive team in 2022 if their track record under head coach Mike Tomlin is any indicator.

Under his helm, the team has yet to finish a season below .500, so betting on it to happen this season could be unwise, though they do have a major question mark at quarterback.

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, it is unclear who will be the Steelers' starting quarterback in Week 1. And if Joy Taylor has a say, the starter isn't currently on the roster.

"I don't want to hear about Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins," Taylor said on "The Herd."

"Mason Rudolph is a backup quarterback. He's a nice backup quarterback."

Joy Taylor plays To QB or Not To QB to highlight which teams are in need of a quarterback for the 2022 season.

If the Steelers were to explore options outside their current quarterback room, there is a possibility that they could bring in Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett for the job according to Gerry Gulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has started 37 games in the NFL, could be an option because of his past relationship with four current Steelers assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Matt Canada, according to sources," Gulac reported.

There had been rumors that the Steelers could be in the running to make a trade for embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but that ship appears to have sailed.

The Steelers have six months to figure out their quarterback situation, with a market of viable options dwindling.

