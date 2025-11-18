Mike Tomlin Backs Jalen Ramsey over Ja'Marr Chase Spat: 'Do What Comes Natural'
There are times when things cross the line, so it's no wonder Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had no problem siding with Jalen Ramsey after his Week 11 dust-up with Ja'Marr Chase.
The NFL suspended the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver for one game on Monday for spitting at the Steelers cornerback during their Week 11 game. When asked for his thoughts on the situation in the aftermath of Chase's suspension, Tomlin made it clear he saw little, if anything, wrong with Ramsey's retaliation.
"I have no message if someone spits in your face," Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. "Do what comes natural."
As it turns out, it appeared Ramsey literally took his coach's blunt advice on Sunday when the stars collided during the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 34-12 win after a play.
Ramsey and Chase were exchanging words when the wideout suddenly spat at him, prompting the corner to punch him and earn an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a disqualification in the process.
Ramsey, much like his coach, had a straightforward response to Chase for his actions, which the Bengals star denied to the media.
"He spit on me, so it's up," Ramsey said post-game. "I don't give a f--- about football after that, respectfully."
Chase intends to appeal the suspension Tuesday, which would cost him a $448,333 game check and a $58,824 active roster bonus if upheld. The outcome of his appeal has yet to be announced.
