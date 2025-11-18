National Football League
Mike Tomlin Backs Jalen Ramsey over Ja'Marr Chase Spat: 'Do What Comes Natural'
National Football League

Mike Tomlin Backs Jalen Ramsey over Ja'Marr Chase Spat: 'Do What Comes Natural'

Updated Nov. 18, 2025 3:48 p.m. ET

There are times when things cross the line, so it's no wonder Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had no problem siding with Jalen Ramsey after his Week 11 dust-up with Ja'Marr Chase.

The NFL suspended the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver for one game on Monday for spitting at the Steelers cornerback during their Week 11 game. When asked for his thoughts on the situation in the aftermath of Chase's suspension, Tomlin made it clear he saw little, if anything, wrong with Ramsey's retaliation.

"I have no message if someone spits in your face," Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. "Do what comes natural."

As it turns out, it appeared Ramsey literally took his coach's blunt advice on Sunday when the stars collided during the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 34-12 win after a play. 

Ramsey and Chase were exchanging words when the wideout suddenly spat at him, prompting the corner to punch him and earn an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a disqualification in the process.

Ramsey, much like his coach, had a straightforward response to Chase for his actions, which the Bengals star denied to the media.

"He spit on me, so it's up," Ramsey said post-game. "I don't give a f--- about football after that, respectfully."

Chase intends to appeal the suspension Tuesday, which would cost him a $448,333 game check and a $58,824 active roster bonus if upheld. The outcome of his appeal has yet to be announced.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes