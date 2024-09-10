National Football League Micah Parsons claims he's 'going to be a Cowboy' following Prescott, Lamb extensions Published Sep. 10, 2024 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two of the Dallas Cowboys' three biggest stars received lucrative contract extensions over the last few weeks, but the third star in that trio isn't feeling left out while watching Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb secure their new deals.

Micah Parsons believes his day to sign a lucrative extension will come and is not concerned about his future in Dallas

"I know I'm going to be a Cowboy," the Cowboys linebacker said on the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parsons."

"There's nothing like Cowboy Nation. I think the love is very mutual. … As for me, I'm just focused on winning games. I want to win those big games. I want to win those playoff games, get to the Super Bowl. For me, the contract is not really what I'm worried about."

Parsons sought a new deal when he became extension-eligible over the offseason, but it's unclear just how far into contract negotiations he and the Cowboys got before the season began. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insinuated that Parsons was asking for a deal that would've made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL in August.

However, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones later implied Parsons wasn't seeking an extension at all this offseason.

"Right now, it's certainly not anything that's on the table," Stephen Jones told a Dallas sports radio station. "Micah made a conscientious decision that he thinks he can put together an even better year. I think he got off to a great start yesterday against the Browns. I think his play speaks louder than words.

"I think he expects to have a great year under [new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer]. And then probably feel comfortable to talk about it then. Each individual is different. Opportunities come and when they are and the player feels good about something then we'll certainly will move to do something. At the same time, sometimes players just aren't ready yet. They don't feel like their situation is in the right situation to start the process."

Unlike Prescott and Lamb, Parsons was already under contract for the 2025 season as well as 2024 after the Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. So, presumably, there wasn't as much of a need to get a deal done as there was for Prescott and Lamb, who were both set to hit free agency next spring. Parsons also didn't hold out during training camp, a tactic typically used by big-name players — including Lamb last month — to get a new deal.

Lamb received his extension in late August, agreeing to a four-year, $136 million deal with $100 million guaranteed. Prescott received his extension just hours before the Cowboys' Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns, earning a four-year, $240 million deal with $231 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

"We're happy it gets done because now, it puts a lot of talk to the side," Parsons said. "We're like, 'Man, we got our quarterback now.' We can really just focus, like Dak said, on winning games. ... So having our guys, CeeDee Lamb and Dak done, it means the world to us.

Parsons also joked that he "can never be broke again if Dak Prescott owes me money." But he also expressed excitement for the quarterback and fully supported the contract.

"Dak is that guy, no BS," Parsons added. "He deserves everything that he [gets]. He never cheated the game, he comes in every day with positive attitude, great work ethic, and he's always first one in, last one out. Consistently being the best person, player you could possibly be."

If Sunday's win over the Browns is any sign, Parsons might play himself to unseating Lamb as the Cowboys' highest-paid non-quarterback by the time next offseason rolls around. Parsons, who's been named an All-Pro in each of his first three seasons in the league, had four total tackles, a sack and tipped a pass that led to an interception in the Cowboys' 33-17 Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns on "America's Game of the Week."

Parsons' performance earned him FOX Sports NFL analyst Tom Brady's inaugural "LFG Player of the Game" award.

