McCarthy, Prescott excited for Lamb's ascension to No. 1 target

Dak Prescott wasn't actually lonely. That was just his excuse.

"My other locker mates left, so I was a little lonely," Prescott joked after news spread that he requested CeeDee Lamb's locker be moved next to his.

After Amari Cooper was traded to Cleveland during the offseason, Lamb was quickly anointed as Dallas' — and Prescott's — new No. 1 receiver.

And as the season inches closer, Lamb's readiness to assume top billing is all the rage, which head coach Mike McCarthy discussed with the media on Wednesday.

"I think it's great," McCarthy said of Prescott and Lamb be positioned closer in the locker room. "If I was CeeDee, I think you definitely just look at your quarterback a little stronger that way, too. I think it shows the connection that is definitely needed between the receivers and the quarterback, especially Dak and CeeDee."

McCarthy also talked about Lamb's progress so far this offseason, pointing out that as the top wideout, Lamb will have to make adjustments as defenses adjust to him.

"He looks great," McCarthy said. "We understand, with his rise in Year 3, he's gonna get a lot more attention from the defense. But he's doing all the little things that are needed to get him ready to be the No. 1 guy."

Despite not being the No. 1 pass-catcher last year, Lamb was as productive as a top-tier wideout in his second season. In 16 games, he caught 79 balls for 1,102 yards and six scores.

That was coming off a rookie season in which he played in all 16 games, racking up 935 yards and five TDs on 74 catches.

In comparison, two seasons ago, Cooper caught 92 passes for 1,114 yards and five scores in 16 games. Last season, he caught 68 passes for 935 yards and eight TDs in 15 appearances.

