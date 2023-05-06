National Football League
Mattress Mack tells Patrick Mahomes, 'You cost me a lot of money'
National Football League

Mattress Mack tells Patrick Mahomes, 'You cost me a lot of money'

Updated May. 6, 2023 7:36 p.m. ET

Patrick Mahomes has cost those who have bet against him a lot of money over the years.

But there might be no one who has lost more money from Mahomes' and the Kansas City Chiefs' success than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. The famous sports bettor placed $1 million wagers on the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to beat the Chiefs in the 2019 playoffs. Those bets didn't hit, but McIngvale tripled down on his stance against the Chiefs, betting $1 million on the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs ended up defeating the 49ers, and McIngvale ended up losing $3 million at the hands of Mahomes in just a matter of weeks.

So, when Mahomes took the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, McIngvale had something he wanted to say to him.

"You cost me millions betting against you," McIngvale said while shaking Mahomes' hand as the Chiefs quarterback was at the event to make the "Riders Up" announcement.

Mahomes took some joy in McIngvale's admission.

"I appreciate it," Mahomes said with a laugh. "Sorry about that one. You gotta be with me next time."

ADVERTISEMENT

McIngvale was actually able to profit off of a Mahomes loss a year after his three $1 million losing bets. McIngvale bet $3.46 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers won McIngvale his bet, earning him $2.75 million. 

There was no word on whether McIngvale made any bets on Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won against the Philadelphia Eagles

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Kentucky Derby: Mage wins first leg of Triple Crown; Mattress Mack loses big

2023 Kentucky Derby: Mage wins first leg of Triple Crown; Mattress Mack loses big

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes