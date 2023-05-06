National Football League Mattress Mack tells Patrick Mahomes, 'You cost me a lot of money' Updated May. 6, 2023 7:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Patrick Mahomes has cost those who have bet against him a lot of money over the years.

But there might be no one who has lost more money from Mahomes' and the Kansas City Chiefs' success than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. The famous sports bettor placed $1 million wagers on the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to beat the Chiefs in the 2019 playoffs. Those bets didn't hit, but McIngvale tripled down on his stance against the Chiefs, betting $1 million on the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs ended up defeating the 49ers, and McIngvale ended up losing $3 million at the hands of Mahomes in just a matter of weeks.

So, when Mahomes took the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, McIngvale had something he wanted to say to him.

"You cost me millions betting against you," McIngvale said while shaking Mahomes' hand as the Chiefs quarterback was at the event to make the "Riders Up" announcement.

Mahomes took some joy in McIngvale's admission.

"I appreciate it," Mahomes said with a laugh. "Sorry about that one. You gotta be with me next time."

McIngvale was actually able to profit off of a Mahomes loss a year after his three $1 million losing bets. McIngvale bet $3.46 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers won McIngvale his bet, earning him $2.75 million.

There was no word on whether McIngvale made any bets on Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won against the Philadelphia Eagles.

