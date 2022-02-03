National Football League Matt Cassel joins 'The Herd' to discuss Tom Brady's Pats tenure 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady's greatness was felt by countless adversaries throughout the years.

But while numerous enemies suffered at his behest, several teammates learned and benefited from being around Sir Tom while suiting up alongside him.

Matt Cassel was one of them.

The former Patriots' QB joined "The Herd" to discuss what it was like to take snaps behind Brady, and learn from his tutelage.

For Cassel, it was an unforgettable experience, but he never felt like Brady carried himself arrogantly.

"He was just one of the guys," Cassel reflected on their day-to-day interactions.

"A lot of people don't understand that. They see what they see at the press conference, his professionalism, how he really articulates his answers. But when he's in the locker room, he's this guy playing his music, he loves his rap music, he's constantly bantering with the guys, talking smack. It was always a consistent competition in terms of how much we could lift, how fast we could run."

But Cassel said that once the true work began, Brady became an entirely different person.

"As soon as we went on the practice field, that was when you saw the light switch turn on. There was a tremendous attention to detail, he was meticulous about details, and he held everybody accountable, and really raised the level of play for everyone around him."

