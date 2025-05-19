National Football League Marvin Harrison Jr. adds more muscle, hoping to make Year 2 leap for Cardinals Published May. 19, 2025 7:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Marvin Harrison Jr. had a productive debut season with the Arizona Cardinals for several reasons, including elite athleticism, height and professional pedigree thanks to his dad's success in the league.

Now the young Cardinals receiver has two more things he believes will be useful entering his second season: noticeably larger left and right arms. The 22-year-old Harrison talked with reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in a sleeveless shirt, showing off an impressive change in physique since January.

Gone was the slightly skinny rookie, who played at 209 pounds. In his place was somebody who looked much more likely to impose his will on NFL defensive backs.

"I definitely put on some pounds," Harrison said, grinning.

Harrison hasn't committed to the newfound bulk, wondering how it will feel as the Cardinals embark on their offseason workouts. He's open to gaining more weight — or even potentially losing some — depending on results.

"Obviously, football is a physical game," Harrison said. "A lot of contested catch situations, run after catch, things like that. So I want to see how things play out during OTAs, training camp and see where it goes."

Harrison had huge expectations coming into his rookie season after being the first non-QB selected with the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft. In a lot of ways, the Ohio State product delivered with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns — eerily similar numbers to his dad's stats as a rookie. Marvin Harrison Sr. recorded 64 catches for 836 yards and eight touchdowns in 1996 for the Indianapolis Colts and went on to a Hall of Fame career.

But for all the big moments from Harrison Jr. last season, there were also some quiet Sunday afternoons. Harrison ranked fifth in yards receiving for a rookie behind Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey.

"I just had to get adjusted to the game speed, everything moves faster at the next level," Harrison said.

Harrison can go to his dad for advice on how to navigate the NFL, but he also has a Cardinals legend he can look to: Larry Fitzgerald.

"I know he's always there for me, with whatever questions I may have," Harrison said about Fitzgerald. "I know he's always available."

Fitzgerald took a path that Harrison hopes to emulate. As a rookie in 2024, Fitzgerald totaled 58 catches and 780 yards. The following year, those numbers jumped to 103 catches and 1,409 yards.

"I heard him say he could have done better, but I think he had a really productive first year and he's well on his way to a 1,000-yard season this year," Fitzgerald said, according to the official team website. "I talk to guys (around the team) and they say he works his tail off. Tirelessly working on catching the ball, route running, and the things that can help. When you have that kind of work ethic and determination, with a quarterback as talented as [Kyler Murray], good things will happen."

Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon has remained steadfast that Harrison will become an All-Pro-caliber receiver in the coming years.

"He looks awesome out there right now. I'm really excited to see where his game goes," Gannon said in April.

Harrison continues to grow close with Murray, who is entering his seventh season in the league. The receiver said he's spent plenty of time with his quarterback outside the facility, working out together in a effort to make sure their chemistry is unmatched.

"I feel like we should be able to go out there with our eyes closed and complete 100% of our passes," Harrison said. "That’s the goal you want to get to with timing."

The Cardinals are nearing the end of a multi-year rebuild that began after the 2022 season when former coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim were fired. Gannon and current GM Monti Ossenfort have methodically built the roster and last year's 8-9 record was a four-win improvement over 2023.

Now there's considerable pressure to make the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Harrison said that's the metric he'll use when deciding if his second season is a success.

"It starts with team success, we've got to make the playoffs," Harrison said. "We have all the pieces we need. We just have to go out there and execute at this point. That's why they brought me here — to help this team win games."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

