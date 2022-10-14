Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs being disrespected ahead of AFC showdown with Bills? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will look to secure the top record in the AFC when they play host to the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET) — a game in which the visiting team is favored.

It will be the second time this season that K.C. finds itself as the underdog. The Chiefs were previously two-point underdogs on the road against Tampa Bay in Week 4, a game in which they won by double digits, 41-31.

It's the first time in Patrick Mahomes ' career that he will enter a home game as the underdog.

That's right, since Mahomes' first career start at home in 2018, the sixth-year quarterback has yet to be an underdog in Arrowhead in both the playoffs and regular season … until now.

Related: NFL odds Week 6: Mahomes a home underdog for first time, best betting trends

Underdogs have been dominant through the first five weeks of the season, and Week 6 could certainly follow suit. The Chiefs have scored a league-leading 159 points so far this season. What's more, their 381.4 yards per game and 1,907 total yards on the season are good for the sixth- and seventh-most in the league, respectively.

That said, are Mahomes & Co. being disrespected?

They certainly are, if you ask FOX Sports' Joy Taylor.

"They're definitely being disrespected," Taylor said. "If nothing else, I think the Kansas City fans … and that home-field advantage are being disrespected. We all know the Bills are a great team. This is a great matchup. This is gonna be a must-watch game. … This is gonna be a constant measuring contest for the rest of their careers … but for Kansas City to be an [under]dog at home?

"Let's not react too much to the Bills wiping the Pittsburgh Steelers with Kenny [Pickett]'s first start, with their defense messed up. No, I'm not doing all that. In fact, I feel very confident that the Chiefs are gonna cover that spread. Very confident."

Chiefs are home underdogs vs. Bills in Week 6 What does Bills QB Josh Allen have to prove against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes when the two meet in Week 6? The "Speak" crew discuss that and more.

Related: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen are competing to be the QB of their generation

Bills QB Josh Allen leads the NFL with 1,651 passing yards on the season, while Mahomes checks in at fifth with 1,398. Allen also tops Mahomes in completions (133 to 126), completion percentage (66.8% to 66.9%) and yards per attempt (8.3 to 7.4) this season.

On the other side, Mahomes has one more touchdown and two fewer interceptions than Allen through the first five games. He also boasts a higher QB rating (110.5 to 107.4).

While Taylor is confident in the Chiefs' ability to come out with the win, Shannon Sharpe isn't as convinced.

"I got Buffalo winning this game," the "Undisputed" host said Friday. "I think Buffalo has the overall better team. They have the exponentially better defense. The offenses are similar as far as points per game. … The only reason I think [the Chiefs] have a chance is because the greatness of Patrick Mahomes. … I think Josh Allen wants his revenge."

Get more from Kansas City Chiefs Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more