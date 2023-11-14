National Football League Mac Jones on if he's still Patriots starting QB: 'Haven't talked about that' Published Nov. 14, 2023 10:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Patriots head into their bye week with as much uncertainty as there ever has been in Bill Belichick's 24-year tenure as head coach.

New England is now 2-8 after another dismal performance in a 10-6 loss against the Colts in Germany, which ended in starting quarterback Mac Jones getting benched for backup Bailey Zappe only for Zappe to throw a game-sealing interception.

Belichick has refused to publicly commit to either Jones or Zappe as the Patriots' starter going forward as rumors about his own future in New England continue to swirl. But according to Jones, Belichick has not even discussed the matter in-house.

"We haven't talked about that," Jones told local sports radio station WEEI. "Really just today, we watched the game film and talked about the plans for the bye week. We have practice tomorrow, so just see how it goes there and, you know, the bye week's a great time to work on things that you can do better. So that's what I'm gonna do."

Jomes has a 65.4% completion rate this season with 2,031 pass yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It's the second straight year he has struggled, a surprising drop for the 2021 first-round pick after he was a Pro Bowler and offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up two years ago, during which he helped lead the Patriots to the playoffs for the first time since Tom Brady left in 2020.

