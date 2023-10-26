National Football League Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears: Prediction, odds, picks Published Oct. 26, 2023 12:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) are favored by 8.5 points versus the Chicago Bears (2-5) on October 29, starting at 8:20 PM ET, airing on NBC.

The Bears were victorious in Week 7 with a 30-12 defeat of the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Chargers were taken down by the Kansas City Chiefs 31-17.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Bears and Chargers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Sam Panayotovich.

Chargers vs. Bears Odds & Betting Lines

Chargers vs Bears Betting Information updated as of October 23, 2023, 6:34 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Chargers -8.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110

Chargers vs. Bears Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-8.5)

Pick OU: Over (46.5)

Prediction: Los Angeles 30 - Chicago 19

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich

Let me start by saying I don’t think Tyson Bagent is the long-term answer in Chicago. The kid deserves a ton of credit for winning his first career start, but let’s pump the brakes on him suddenly being the Bears’ quarterback of the future.

It’s hard to believe the Bears and Chargers made the "Sunday Night Football" cut, but here we are. The Bolts are one of the most maddening teams in the league, and it’s tough to ignore their 2-4 record against the spread.

Moreover, Los Angeles is 15-20 ATS as the betting favorite since Justin Herbert took over under center – they’re perennial underachievers.

There’s no way I’m laying the points.

PICK: Bears (+8.5) to lose by fewer than 8.5 points (or win outright)

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Chicago

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Location: Inglewood, California

TV: Watch on NBC

Chargers vs. Bears Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, Chicago has three wins against Los Angeles.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Chicago has scored 92 points against Los Angeles, while allowing only 77 points.

Los Angeles Betting Info

Los Angeles has covered the spread once this season.

Los Angeles games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Chargers have won 33.3% of the time they have played as moneyline favorites (1-2).

Los Angeles has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -410 or shorter.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chargers an 80.4% chance to win.

Chargers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 252.3 (1,514) 8 Rush yards 111.8 (671) 16 Points scored 24 (144) 15 Pass yards against 310 (1,860) 32 Rush yards against 96.8 (581) 11 Points allowed 25.8 (155) 25

Los Angeles' Key Players

Offense

Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,592 yards, 10 touchdowns (ninth in the NFL) and four interceptions this year. He averages 265.3 yards per game and 7.5 per attempt, while completing 67% of his attempts.

He has also rushed for 80 yards (third on the Chargers) and added three touchdowns on the ground, while averaging 13.3 rushing yards per game.

Keenan Allen's 574 receiving yards this season (sixth in the NFL) have come from 64 targets and 46 receptions (10th in the NFL). He's averaging 95.7 receiving yards and 7.7 catches per game, with four receiving touchdowns (eighth in the NFL).

Joshua Kelley's output on the ground this season includes 284 yards and two TDs. He is averaging 47.3 yards per game and 4.4 per attempt (15th in the NFL).

Josh Palmer has 353 receiving yards and one touchdown with 20 catches on 35 targets. He is averaging 3.3 receptions and 58.8 yards per game.

Defense

Over on the defensive side, Khalil Mack has 24 tackles, six TFL, and seven sacks in 2023.

Kenneth Murray has picked off one pass and added 43 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended.

Michael Davis has totaled 33 tackles, two TFL, and five passes defended.

Asante Samuel Jr . has two interceptions (ninth in the NFL) with 29 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

Chicago Betting Info

Chicago has covered the spread two times over seven games with a set number.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more.

This year, Chicago games have hit the over six times.

This season, the Bears have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +320 or more once this season and lost that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 23.8% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Bears Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 183 (1,281) 27 Rush yards 141.3 (989) 5 Points scored 22.6 (158) 10 Pass yards against 257.1 (1,800) 29 Rush yards against 82.3 (576) 5 Points allowed 26.9 (188) 28

Chicago's Key Players

Offense

In six games played this year, Justin Fields has amassed 1,201 passing yards, with 11 touchdowns (sixth in the NFL) against six interceptions and completing 61.7% of his passes.

On the ground, Fields has added one rushing touchdown and 237 rushing yards (second on the Bears).

D.J. Moore has put together a 2023 stat sheet that includes 40 catches for 636 yards (fifth in the NFL) and five receiving touchdowns (fourth in the NFL) over seven games played. He has been on the receiving end of 51 targets and is averaging 5.7 receptions per game.

Cole Kmet has put up 240 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 25 receptions, while being targeted 32 times this season.

D'Onta Foreman has 170 rushing yards (third on the Bears) and two rushing touchdowns, while averaging 56.7 yards per game and 4.7 per carry.

Foreman has also caught six passes for 41 yards (seventh on the Bears), with one receiving touchdown. He's been targeted nine times and averages 13.7 yards per game.

Defense

So far in 2023, T.J. Edwards has two sacks to go with two TFL and 70 tackles through seven games.

Tremaine Edmunds has one interception on top of 62 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended.

Jaquan Brisker has 45 tackles and 0.5 sacks in the 2023 campaign. He is third on the Bears in tackles.

Tyrique Stevenson's stats include 36 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended in seven games

