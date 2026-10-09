National Football League
Chargers Lose Rashawn Slater To IR After Right Ankle Surgery
National Football League

Chargers Lose Rashawn Slater To IR After Right Ankle Surgery

Updated Oct. 9, 2026 5:31 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater was placed on injured reserve Friday after having right ankle surgery.

Slater had the surgery Thursday after a high ankle sprain in last weekend's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He'll miss at least four games. The team said Slater will begin rehab immediately.

Slater missed all of last season after rupturing the patellar tendon in his left knee in training camp. He signed a $114 million, four-year extension in July 2025.

Slater is the latest in a string of injuries for the Chargers, who host Denver on Sunday.

Also hurt are Joe Alt (neck), Kayode Awosika (fibula), Derwin James Jr. (hamstring), Donte Jackson (hamstring) and Ladd McConkey (foot).

The Chargers have struggled through injuries and a poor 0-4 start to the season. Now, Los Angeles will face the Denver Broncos at home for an AFC West showdown in hopes to secure its first win of the season. 

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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