National Football League
Longtime NFL kicker Robbie Gould retires after 18-year career
National Football League

Longtime NFL kicker Robbie Gould retires after 18-year career

Updated Dec. 7, 2023 1:19 p.m. ET

Longtime NFL kicker Robbie Gould is retiring following an 18-year career that established him as one of the game's best in the clutch.

Gould announced his retirement on The Player's Tribune on Thursday. Gould had been a free agent after the San Francisco 49ers opted not to bring him back for a seventh season. Gould spent 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears and one with the New York Giants.

"At the end of the day, every organization I've played for has had a positive impact on my career, each one leaving its unique and significant mark on my journey," he wrote. "And I could not be more thankful that's how it played out for me."

Gould, who turned 41 on Wednesday, went from being a walk-on at Penn State and undrafted in the NFL to having an impressive pro career. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2006, reached the Super Bowl with both Chicago and San Francisco and retires with the eighth most career field goals (447) and 10th most points (1,961) in NFL history.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it was in the postseason when Gould was at his best, making all 29 field goals and 39 extra points he attempted for the most made kicks in the playoffs without a miss in NFL history. No one else has more than 23 makes without a miss.

Of all the kicks Gould made, one stands out above the rest. It came during the 2021 divisional round when he was with the 49ers and went to Green Bay to play the Packers, his longtime rival from his years with the Bears.

On a frigid day at storied Lambeau Field, Gould made a 45-yard field goal on the final play to give San Francisco a 13-10 win.

"The temperature was below zero, and it felt exactly the way it did when I played in the Windy City," he recalled. "Snow was falling, and the ground was soft. It wasn't ideal, but none of that mattered; as a kicker, it was one of those moments I lived for every time I stepped on the field. And then ... We nailed it right down the middle. Just like that, the game was over."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: LSU QB Jayden Daniels named AP college football player of the year

LSU QB Jayden Daniels named AP college football player of the year

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes