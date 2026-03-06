National Football League
Lions LT Taylor Decker Requests, Receives Release After 10 Years In Detroit
National Football League

Lions LT Taylor Decker Requests, Receives Release After 10 Years In Detroit

Updated Mar. 6, 2026 4:01 p.m. ET

Taylor Decker's time in Motown will end after 10 years. 

The 32-year-old offensive tackle announced Friday on Instagram that he requested and received his release from the Detroit Lions.

"In the weeks since notifying the team of my return, there have been numerous discussions," Decker wrote. "Many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find common ground. Therefore, I decided to request my release. I am opting for a clean and amicable close to what has been such a beautiful 10 years going to war as a Lion.

"It has been the absolute privilege of my life to be your LT for the past 10 years. And I am forever grateful for the opportunity the Ford family and Lions organization afforded me."

Decker was entering the second season of a three-year, $60 million extension with the Lions. By releasing Decker, the Lions clear roughly $12 million in cap space.

Last season, Decker gave up 2.0 sacks (21st among offensive tackles) and committed five penalties (31st among offensive tackles) across 14 games. Detroit selected Decker with the No. 16 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and, barring injury, he was their starting left tackle from 2016-25. Decker was a Pro Bowler in 2014.

Decker is the Lions' latest outgoing offensive lineman, having released guard Graham Glasgow earlier in the week.

