Lions HC Dan Campbell happy that Steelers' Justin Fields is out of NFC North
Following the trade that sent Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell expressed his happiness at seeing the former Chicago Bears signal-caller leave the NFC North.
"I'm not gonna lie, it's nice to have Fields out of that division," Campbell said, per NBC Sports.
However, even with Fields leaving the division, it's likely that Campbell won't enjoy facing his replacement either. The Bears seemingly moved on in order to draft an upgrade at quarterback. USC's Caleb Williams will be that player, as Chicago seems poised to select the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Three years ago, the Bears opted to give up the 20th overall pick, a 2021 fifth-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder and a 2022 fourth-rounder in order to select Fields at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft.
At the time, Fields, an Ohio State product, was considered to be Chicago's QB of the future. That is, until he was shipped off to Pittsburgh for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick, where he will begin the season as Russell Wilson's back-up.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
NFL to play two Christmas Day 2024 games — on a Wednesday
2024 New York Giants 7-round mock draft: New QB in play — if available
Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers shine at LSU's Pro Day
-
Jim Harbaugh fulfills his dream, living in RV in initial months after Chargers move
LB Jadeveon Clowney reportedly signs two-year deal with Panthers
Cowboys, Dak Prescott reportedly have understanding that QB won't be extended
-
NFL Draft QB analysis: Joel Klatt, Daniel Jeremiah debate top passers
49ers' Jed York calls Brock Purdy's upcoming extension a 'good problem'
2024 Commanders 7-round mock draft: Yes, they're taking a QB — but that's just the start
-
NFL to play two Christmas Day 2024 games — on a Wednesday
2024 New York Giants 7-round mock draft: New QB in play — if available
Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers shine at LSU's Pro Day
-
Jim Harbaugh fulfills his dream, living in RV in initial months after Chargers move
LB Jadeveon Clowney reportedly signs two-year deal with Panthers
Cowboys, Dak Prescott reportedly have understanding that QB won't be extended
-
NFL Draft QB analysis: Joel Klatt, Daniel Jeremiah debate top passers
49ers' Jed York calls Brock Purdy's upcoming extension a 'good problem'
2024 Commanders 7-round mock draft: Yes, they're taking a QB — but that's just the start