National Football League Lions HC Dan Campbell happy that Steelers' Justin Fields is out of NFC North Published Mar. 28, 2024 12:46 p.m. ET

Following the trade that sent Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell expressed his happiness at seeing the former Chicago Bears signal-caller leave the NFC North.

"I'm not gonna lie, it's nice to have Fields out of that division," Campbell said, per NBC Sports.

However, even with Fields leaving the division, it's likely that Campbell won't enjoy facing his replacement either. The Bears seemingly moved on in order to draft an upgrade at quarterback. USC's Caleb Williams will be that player, as Chicago seems poised to select the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Three years ago, the Bears opted to give up the 20th overall pick, a 2021 fifth-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder and a 2022 fourth-rounder in order to select Fields at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

At the time, Fields, an Ohio State product, was considered to be Chicago's QB of the future. That is, until he was shipped off to Pittsburgh for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick, where he will begin the season as Russell Wilson's back-up.

