National Football League
Lions HC Dan Campbell happy that Steelers' Justin Fields is out of NFC North
National Football League

Lions HC Dan Campbell happy that Steelers' Justin Fields is out of NFC North

Published Mar. 28, 2024 12:46 p.m. ET

Following the trade that sent Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell expressed his happiness at seeing the former Chicago Bears signal-caller leave the NFC North. 

"I'm not gonna lie, it's nice to have Fields out of that division," Campbell said, per NBC Sports

However, even with Fields leaving the division, it's likely that Campbell won't enjoy facing his replacement either. The Bears seemingly moved on in order to draft an upgrade at quarterback. USC's Caleb Williams will be that player, as Chicago seems poised to select the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Three years ago, the Bears opted to give up the 20th overall pick, a 2021 fifth-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder and a 2022 fourth-rounder in order to select Fields at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Fields, an Ohio State product, was considered to be Chicago's QB of the future. That is, until he was shipped off to Pittsburgh for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick, where he will begin the season as Russell Wilson's back-up. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Draft odds: J.J. McCarthy's odds to go second skyrocket

2024 NFL Draft odds: J.J. McCarthy's odds to go second skyrocket

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes