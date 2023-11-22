National Football League
Heckler earns autographed ball from Bears' DJ Moore with a message: 'Shut up'
National Football League

Heckler earns autographed ball from Bears' DJ Moore with a message: 'Shut up'

Updated Nov. 22, 2023 7:42 p.m. ET

The Chicago Bears played one of their best games of the season on Sunday but failed to hold on late in a 31-26 loss to the Lions in Detroit.

But it turns out that Chicago was not only facing a Lions team off to its best start since 1962, but also a very loud home fan sitting right behind the Bears' bench.

"There's a guy that sits behind our bench that just nonstop all game," Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown told his brother, Amon-Ra St. Brown on their podcast Wednesday.

Clips surfaced of the fan heckling several members of the Bears, including quarterback Justin Fields, running back D'Onta Foreman and wide receiver DJ Moore, in addition to Equanimeous St. Brown.

The clips confirm Equanimeous St. Brown's account of the fan yelling things like "Take the headband off! I wanna see that helmet hairline!" to him and trolling Fields by referencing his alma mater, Ohio State.

But Moore had the last laugh. After catching a touchdown in the third quarter, Moore brought the ball back to his bench, autographed the ball, and handed it to the fan with a simple message: "Shut up!"

Of course, the fan was all smiles in the end as the Lions came back in the fourth quarter, sealing the victory behind clutch plays from stars Jared Goff, David Montgomery and Aidan Hutchinson, as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown himself.

The Lions have a chance to get another win against an NFC North rival when they kick off the NFL's Thanksgiving Day slate against the Packers at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

