Levi Onwuzurike Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery In Latest Blow To Lions' D-Line
Updated Jul. 20, 2025 11:40 a.m. ET

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after having knee surgery, a setback for a franchise that was counting on him to fill in for Alim McNeill.

Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement on Sunday morning, just before his team had the NFL's first training camp practice of the year.

The 27-year-old Onwuzurike started in a career-high 11 games last season, including Detroit's loss to Washington in the divisional round. His playing time increased when McNeill had a season-ending knee injury in December. McNeill, who signed a $97 million, four-year contract extension last October, is out indefinitely.

Onwuzurike's injury gives rookie defensive tackle Tyleik Williams a chance to play a significant role when the two-time defending NFC North champions kick off the season Sept. 7 against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit drafted the former Ohio State standout with the 28th pick overall in the NFL draft. The 6-foot-3, 334-pound Williams started 13 games for the national champion Buckeyes and had 46 tackles, including eight for losses and 2.5 sacks.

The Lions will also lean on 31-year-old defensive tackle DJ Reader and newly acquired veteran Roy Lopez, who started 16 games last season for Arizona and has 50 career starts with the Cardinals and Houston Texans.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

