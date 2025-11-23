National Football League
Lions' Dan Campbell Praises 'Difference Maker' Jahmyr Gibbs After Week 12 Heroics
National Football League

Lions' Dan Campbell Praises 'Difference Maker' Jahmyr Gibbs After Week 12 Heroics

Updated Nov. 23, 2025 8:58 p.m. ET

The Detroit Lions needed the stars to align to win in Week 12, and fortunately for them, one of their biggest in running back Jahmyr Gibbs shone brightest at the biggest moment.

The Lions secured a tougher-than-expected 34-27 overtime win over the New York Giants thanks to the star running back's heroics. Gibbs streaked like a lightning bolt downfield for a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play of OT, giving him another highlight on his 264-yard, three-touchdown afternoon.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made sure to praise the offensive line and wide receivers for blocking on the game-deciding play. But, when it came to Gibbs, Campbell touted his lead back as an electric "game changer."

Jahmyr Gibbs rushes for ELECTRIC 69-YARD TD to SEAL Lions' 34-27 win over Giants

Jahmyr Gibbs rushes for ELECTRIC 69-YARD TD to SEAL Lions' 34-27 win over Giants

"Gibbs, he's electric," Campbell said. "Man, when he finds a crease, he was going to the house. This was not about first downs and, you know, picking up a few yards. This was about going to the house, and he's got the juice to make it happen. 

"He's got vision, he's a difference maker."

As Campbell noted, Gibbs' motor makes him nearly impossible to stop in space. And, on Sunday, he showed every bit of that speed on his 15 carries for a career-high 219 yards and two scores, and 11 receptions for 45 yards and another score.

Sunday's contest underlines the impressive trajectory Gibbs is on as he adds to his sensational third season. He's only eclipsed 100 rushing yards three times, but is now ranked third in the league, behind only Jonathan Taylor and James Cook, with 951 rushing yards heading into Week 12's final two games.

As Gibbs continues to live up to his Sonic nickname, he'll look to zoom his way to 100-plus scrimmage yards for a sixth time next week, where he may have to save the day again in a rematch with the Packers. In Week 1, Gibbs recorded 50 total yards in a 27-13 loss, giving him ample motivation heading into Week 13.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes