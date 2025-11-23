Lions' Dan Campbell Praises 'Difference Maker' Jahmyr Gibbs After Week 12 Heroics

The Detroit Lions needed the stars to align to win in Week 12, and fortunately for them, one of their biggest in running back Jahmyr Gibbs shone brightest at the biggest moment.

The Lions secured a tougher-than-expected 34-27 overtime win over the New York Giants thanks to the star running back's heroics. Gibbs streaked like a lightning bolt downfield for a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play of OT, giving him another highlight on his 264-yard, three-touchdown afternoon.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made sure to praise the offensive line and wide receivers for blocking on the game-deciding play. But, when it came to Gibbs, Campbell touted his lead back as an electric "game changer."

Jahmyr Gibbs rushes for ELECTRIC 69-YARD TD to SEAL Lions' 34-27 win over Giants

"Gibbs, he's electric," Campbell said. "Man, when he finds a crease, he was going to the house. This was not about first downs and, you know, picking up a few yards. This was about going to the house, and he's got the juice to make it happen.

"He's got vision, he's a difference maker."

As Campbell noted, Gibbs' motor makes him nearly impossible to stop in space. And, on Sunday, he showed every bit of that speed on his 15 carries for a career-high 219 yards and two scores, and 11 receptions for 45 yards and another score.

Sunday's contest underlines the impressive trajectory Gibbs is on as he adds to his sensational third season. He's only eclipsed 100 rushing yards three times, but is now ranked third in the league, behind only Jonathan Taylor and James Cook, with 951 rushing yards heading into Week 12's final two games.

As Gibbs continues to live up to his Sonic nickname, he'll look to zoom his way to 100-plus scrimmage yards for a sixth time next week, where he may have to save the day again in a rematch with the Packers. In Week 1, Gibbs recorded 50 total yards in a 27-13 loss, giving him ample motivation heading into Week 13.