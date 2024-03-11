National Football League LB Frankie Luvu agrees to sign three-year deal with Commanders Published Mar. 11, 2024 6:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Linebacker Frankie Luvu has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Washington Commanders worth up to $36 million, ESPN reported.

Previously, Luvu spent three seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2021-2023) and three seasons with the New York Jets (2018-2020). The 27-year-old had a productive 2023 season, during which he recorded career highs in tackles (125) and passes defended (5). He's had back-to-back 100-tackles seasons with along with 29 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in those two years.

