Latest on Andy Dalton, OBJ Injuries

4 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys' quarterback struggles continue to mount, as Andy Dalton took a huge hit to the head from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic on Sunday.

Dalton exited the field after remaining on the turf following the blow, and Bostic was ejected for the hit. Although the cart was brought onto the field, Dalton left under his own power.

Dalton was subsequently ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion, and he was replaced by third-string rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci.

FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz and Emmanuel Acho shared their thoughts on the hit and the Cowboys' reaction – or lack thereof.

FOX Sports athlete injury and performance analyst and former New England Patriots team physician Dr. Matt Provenchar expects that Dalton could miss extended time after the blow.

Dallas was already without starter Dak Prescott for the rest of the season, after he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle on Oct. 11 against the New York Giants.

Dalton's injury wasn't the only high-profile one on the day. In addition, Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also suffered a knee injury on Sunday.

On the Browns' second snap of the game, while attempting to chase down a Cincinnati Bengals defender following a Baker Mayfield interception, OBJ went down.

Beckham was later ruled out for the game, and Dr. Provencher gave his perspective on the injury and what OBJ and the Browns might expect.

According to multiple reports, Beckham will undergo an MRI on Monday, and there is concern he suffered a major injury.

Stay tuned for more updates.

