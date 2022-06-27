National Football League
La'el Collins flashes new Cincinnati Bengals tattoo La'el Collins flashes new Cincinnati Bengals tattoo
National Football League

La'el Collins flashes new Cincinnati Bengals tattoo

2 hours ago

La'el Collins has a new football team, and a new tattoo to boot.

The former Cowboys offensive tackle inked a three-year, $21 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals during the offseason, and shortly after signing the deal, flashed a different form of fresh ink: a tattoo of the team's logo stitched onto the back of his left calf.

For Collins, the design represents the latest chapter in a detailed football story, one that's visible throughout his body.

"I was just kind of sitting around. I had always wanted [a tattoo], but I didn’t know what I wanted to get," Collins told Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson. 

He got his first tattoo in 2021, drawing inspiration from his roots after a chaotic 2020 that included his own hip surgery, and a quadruple bypass operation for his mother.

"It kind of made sense since football meant so much to me, I just wanted to get kind of a collage of where I started. The bottom of the leg is the year I was born. On this side is my little league team, the Rams. And this is my high school team. This is our high school logo … we were the Wolves, so I put a wolf right here. Going to Dallas, there’s (the Cowboys’ stadium) and the star." 

"I was always kind of wondering what I was going to put there," he said about his previously untouched left leg. "I signed here. Perfect." 

Collins was widely regarded as one of the game's best right tackles during his seven seasons with Dallas, but was released after a number of issues with the NFL's substance abuse policy, which included being reprimanded with a five-game suspension in 2021. 

Cincinnati gave him a new lease on his career in 2022, and Collins is hoping that the new deal, plus his new legwork, and a replenished mindset will result in another new treat for he and his Bengals troupe: a Super Bowl ring.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman on NFL comeback: 'We'll see'
National Football League

Ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman on NFL comeback: 'We'll see'

2 hours ago
As Deshaun Watson's hearing looms, Browns' all-in strategy could backfire
National Football League

As Deshaun Watson's hearing looms, Browns' all-in strategy could backfire

2 hours ago
Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76
National Football League

Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76

4 hours ago
Giants' Daniel Jones: Pressure to shine 'weighs on me heavy'
National Football League

Giants' Daniel Jones: Pressure to shine 'weighs on me heavy'

1 day ago
Cowboys' ex-coach Jason Garrett shares why team struggled
National Football League

Cowboys' ex-coach Jason Garrett shares why team struggled

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes