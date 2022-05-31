National Football League Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen to lead FOX's NFL broadcast team 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the 2022 NFL season approaches, FOX Sports is solidifying its broadcasting roster for one of the biggest seasons yet.

The Super Bowl is back on FOX in February 2023, and the big game marks the finale of a grand slate for the network throughout the 2022-23 season.

In his 10th season with the company, Kevin Burkhardt will take the reins as FOX's lead play-by-play announcer, where he'll link up with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen.

Erin Andrews returns for her role on the sidelines, while company veteran Tom Rinaldi will join her on the opposing side of the field. The team will call FOX's 10th Super Bowl (most of any network) presentation in Arizona — the first for Burkhardt and Olsen.

"It's such an incredibly humbling opportunity and experience," Olsen said. "The opportunity to learn from some of the best people is something I'm so grateful for. I'm going to make the most of it."

In addition to Super Bowl LVII, FOX's postseason schedule features more games than any other broadcaster since the 1982-83 season. It will make history as the first network in 40 years to carry two Wild Card playoff games, two NFC Divisional playoff games, the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

Burkhardt and Olsen will also man "American's Game of the Week", the No. 1 show in television for the last 13 years, which is highlighted by marquee matchups such as Packers-Vikings in Week 1, Cowboys-Rams in Week 5, Rams-Chiefs in Week 12, Giants-Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, and Packers-Dolphins on Christmas.

