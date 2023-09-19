National Football League Kareem Hunt reportedly visiting Browns in wake of Nick Chubb injury Updated Sep. 19, 2023 5:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Browns may be looking to a familiar face to fill their need for a starting running back in the wake of Nick Chubb's season-ending injury — Kareem Hunt.

The 28-year-old Hunt, a free agent who never signed with a team last offseason, is reportedly visiting the Browns on Tuesday, one day after Chubb sustained a major knee injury during Cleveland's 26-22 loss to the Steelers on Monday night. NFL Media was first to report the visit.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that Chubb will miss the rest of the year after undergoing surgery.

Hunt spent the last four seasons with the Browns, acting as a high-end backup and change-of-pace back to Chubb. Thus, he is extremely familiar with Stefanski's system. Though Chubb had taken on an increasingly bigger role in recent years, Hunt still rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns and added 210 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in 2022, while playing all 17 of the Browns' games.

Through six seasons, Hunt has rushed for 4,025 yards (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) and 31 touchdowns while catching 211 passes for 1,806 receiving yards and 17 more touchdowns.

Chubb was expected to play a major role in the Browns' playoff hopes in 2023, coming off his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance. Now, it appears a familiar face may fill his shoes as Cleveland's lead running back for the remainder of the year.

