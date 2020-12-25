National Football League Kamara Runs Roughshod Over Vikings 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

New Orleans delivered fans a big home victory on Christmas Day, earning their fourth consecutive NFC South title in the process.

Check out the key takeaways from the Saints' 52-33 win over Minnesota.

1. Kamara carves up Vikings

Apparently, Alvin Kamara was feeling as jolly as ever on Friday.

Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns, outscoring the Vikings by his lonesome.

And the (personal) records kept coming, as Kamara racked up a career-high 155 rushing yards on 22 carries, and now has a career-high 21 touchdowns on the season.

Kamara feasted against the Vikings' depleted front seven, but he wasn't the only running back who got involved, as the team totaled 264 yards on the ground.

Latavius Murray rushed for 72 yards on 12 carries, and Taysom Hill punched in a rushing score as well.

But Kamara was the story of the day, and his performance was a gift – as were his festive cleats.

2. Not so easy Brees-y

Saints quarterback Drew Brees finished with 311 passing yards, completing 73.1 percent of his passes and once again making his mark in the NFL record books.

However, his latest record wasn't indicative of his day.

Brees failed to throw a touchdown on Friday, but he did toss two interceptions, giving him six on the year.

It was the first time this season that he's thrown more picks than touchdowns, and only the second time he's done it in the past two seasons.

Brees missed four games this year with 11 fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, and Friday represented his second game back from the injury.

3. Cousins, Vikings comes up short

It was a disappointing day for the Vikings, who saw their playoff hopes come to an end in the loss to NOLA.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins did all he could, throwing for 291 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, finishing with a 110.9 passer rating.

Cousins' yardage accounted for 79.9 percent of the Vikings' total offense.

But even Cousins' turnover-free game wasn't enough to get the job done, as Minnesota's defense allowed the Saints to gain 583 yards of offense and dominate the time of possession (36:47 – 23:13).

