National Football League
National Football League

Kamara Runs Roughshod Over Vikings

2 hours ago

New Orleans delivered fans a big home victory on Christmas Day, earning their fourth consecutive NFC South title in the process. 

Check out the key takeaways from the Saints' 52-33 win over Minnesota.

1. Kamara carves up Vikings

Apparently, Alvin Kamara was feeling as jolly as ever on Friday.

Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns, outscoring the Vikings by his lonesome. 

And the (personal) records kept coming, as Kamara racked up a career-high 155 rushing yards on 22 carries, and now has a career-high 21 touchdowns on the season.

Kamara feasted against the Vikings' depleted front seven, but he wasn't the only running back who got involved, as the team totaled 264 yards on the ground.

Latavius Murray rushed for 72 yards on 12 carries, and Taysom Hill punched in a rushing score as well. 

But Kamara was the story of the day, and his performance was a gift – as were his festive cleats.

2. Not so easy Brees-y

Saints quarterback Drew Brees finished with 311 passing yards, completing 73.1 percent of his passes and once again making his mark in the NFL record books. 

However, his latest record wasn't indicative of his day. 

Brees failed to throw a touchdown on Friday, but he did toss two interceptions, giving him six on the year.

It was the first time this season that he's thrown more picks than touchdowns, and only the second time he's done it in the past two seasons. 

Brees missed four games this year with 11 fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, and Friday represented his second game back from the injury. 

3. Cousins, Vikings comes up short

It was a disappointing day for the Vikings, who saw their playoff hopes come to an end in the loss to NOLA.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins did all he could, throwing for 291 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, finishing with a 110.9 passer rating.

Cousins' yardage accounted for 79.9 percent of the Vikings' total offense.

But even Cousins' turnover-free game wasn't enough to get the job done, as Minnesota's defense allowed the Saints to gain 583 yards of offense and dominate the time of possession (36:47 – 23:13). 

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepless in Seattle
An up-and-down year for the Seahawks has caused plenty of restless nights, for fans and bettors alike, Jason McIntyre writes.
12 hours ago
National Football League

One Last Run For Drew Brees & The Saints?

One Last Run For Drew Brees & The Saints?
Drew Brees feels he has a point to prove, but with a plethora of injuries, many are questioning whether he can actually prove it.
1 day ago
National Football League

Super Bowl Showdown?

Super Bowl Showdown?
Before he lines up his three best picks for Week 16, Geoff Schwartz finds the value on Super Bowl futures as the playoffs loom.
1 day ago
National Football League

The Death Of Home-Field Advantage

The Death Of Home-Field Advantage
There's no place like home, right? Not so fast. Sam Panayotovich breaks down how things have changed over the past decade.
1 day ago
National Football League

Present Tense

Present Tense
The Saints and Vikings are hoping for a big Christmas win, while fans can compete to win $25,000 with FOX's Super 6 contest.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks