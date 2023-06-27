National Football League Josh Allen loves what he sees from Trent Sherfield: 'He's rolling right now' Published Jun. 27, 2023 7:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Josh Allen is no stranger to talented receivers.

The Bills quarterback has had plenty over the course of his five-year NFL career, and that's a big reason behind his numerous accolades throughout his tenure.

Allen now has a new pass-catcher at his disposal who he's already grown very fond of as Trent Sherfield signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in March and is expected to play a major role in the Bills' receiving corps.

"I’ve loved what I’ve seen from Trent so far … the dude works extremely hard," Allen said during voluntary offseason workouts. "He’s one of the hardest-working guys on the team. Doesn't complain about anything. He’s rolling right now."

Sherfield caught 30 passes for 417 yards and added two touchdowns last season for the Miami Dolphins. An undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt, Sherfield signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and spent three years there before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

Now in Buffalo, Sherfield's chemistry with Allen is especially important given the uncertainty surrounding Stefon Diggs, who skipped the voluntary offseason, but did participate in mandatory minicamp practices after coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned."

Sherfield has totaled 67 catches for 844 yards and four touchdowns throughout his five-year NFL career.

