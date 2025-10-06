National Football League Jonathan Gannon Apologizes for Heated Sideline Exchange With RB Emari Demercado Published Oct. 6, 2025 7:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said he apologized to Emari Demercado after a heated sideline conversation following the running back's costly, unforced fumble during a 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

"I woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly," Gannon said Monday. "So in the team meeting I addressed it, I apologized to Emari, apologized to the team. I just told them I let the moment of what happened get the better of me."

Demercado looked like he had a 72-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that would have increased the Cardinals' lead to 28-6. Instead, he dropped the ball before crossing the goal line, and the play was ruled a fumble out of the back of the end zone, which gave the Titans possession at their 20.

After the fumble, video circulated on social media showing Gannon yelling in Demercado’s face before swiping his arm downward, appearing to jostle Demercado.

"I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job to solve problems during the game," Gannon said. "It's not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today. So it's a mistake by me."

The Titans eventually rallied for 16 straight points and snapped a 10-game losing streak dating to last season. Gannon said Demercado would not face any punishment for his mistake.

The Cardinals (2-3) have dropped three straight games, all on last-second field goals. That's the first time in NFL history that's happened, according to Sportradar.

Gannon is in his third year leading Arizona, coming to the desert after two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

