National Football League Bengals sign veteran QB AJ McCarron to practice squad; Joe Burrow questionable Updated Sep. 23, 2023 2:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Quarterback Joe Burrow participated in practice Friday, a good sign for the Cincinnati Bengals that a lingering calf injury may not keep him out of the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow walked to the practice field in full pads and afterward the team listed him as having "limited participation" in the session.

Still, the Bengals are reportedly signing AJ McCarron to their practice squad as some veteran insurance. And coach Zac Taylor said on Saturday that Burrow would be listed as questionable for Monday's game.

Burrow aggravated the right calf strain he suffered early in training camp in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters Thursday, Burrow said he was day to day and didn’t know at that point if he’d be able to play on Monday in Cincinnati.

Burrow strained the muscle on the second day of on-field workouts in training camp on July 27. That sidelined him for more than a month, depriving him of valuable preseason reps with the offense. The Bengals lost their first two games for the second consecutive season.

Receiver Tyler Boyd said Burrow’s teammates know the quarterback will do whatever it takes to play Monday.

"It makes you want to go beyond, and even further knowing that you got a guy like him who’s been through so much adversity," Boyd said. "(He has) been hurt, been going through this and that and still willing to give what he can to help us win. With that being said, I’ll go out there and lay my life out there for him."

If Burrow can’t go, the Bengals would start backup Jake Browning, who was on the practice squad last season and threw his first and only NFL regular-season pass in the opening week loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals play the Rams in the first regular-season meeting of the teams since Los Angeles beat Cincinnati 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI after the 2021 season.

For the Bengals on Friday, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) also were listed as having limited participation in practice. Safety Nick Scott, who had been in concussion protocol, was a full participant.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

share