National Football League
Jimmy Graham signs with Saints, returning to team nine years after departure
National Football League

Jimmy Graham signs with Saints, returning to team nine years after departure

Published Jul. 25, 2023 12:36 p.m. ET

Jimmy Graham is making his way back to the Big Easy. 

The tight end has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Saints, the team announced Tuesday. 

Graham began his NFL career with the Saints in 2010 as a third-round draft pick and almost immediately became one of the game's best tight ends. He earned his first of five Pro Bowl nods in 2011, when he had 99 receptions for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns. Two seasons later, Graham led the league in receiving touchdowns with 16 and added 1,215 receiving yards to earn first-team All-Pro honors.

The following offseason marked the beginning of the end of Graham's time in New Orleans, though. When the Saints franchise-tagged Graham for the 2014 offseason, a dispute between the two sides developed. Graham believed he should have been valued as a wide receiver while the team valued him as a tight end. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Graham and the Saints came to a contract agreement prior to the 2014 season, he was traded to the Seahawks following that year. He had two Pro Bowl seasons during his three years in Seattle before playing two seasons each with the Packers and Bears

The 36-year-old last played in the NFL with the Bears in 2021. He had 14 receptions and three touchdowns in 15 games that year. 

Both the Saints and Graham had fun on social media following the announcement on Tuesday. The Saints posted an image of the time Graham dented a field goal post during his traditional slam dunk touchdown celebration. 

Graham shared his own image of his touchdown celebration along with a GIF of WWE wrestler Undertaker rising from a coffin.

The Saints also have tight ends Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau under contract.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New Orleans Saints
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Raiders duo Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams look to build chemistry in camp

Raiders duo Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams look to build chemistry in camp

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes