National Football League Jimmy Graham signs with Saints, returning to team nine years after departure Published Jul. 25, 2023 12:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jimmy Graham is making his way back to the Big Easy.

The tight end has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Saints, the team announced Tuesday.

Graham began his NFL career with the Saints in 2010 as a third-round draft pick and almost immediately became one of the game's best tight ends. He earned his first of five Pro Bowl nods in 2011, when he had 99 receptions for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns. Two seasons later, Graham led the league in receiving touchdowns with 16 and added 1,215 receiving yards to earn first-team All-Pro honors.

The following offseason marked the beginning of the end of Graham's time in New Orleans, though. When the Saints franchise-tagged Graham for the 2014 offseason, a dispute between the two sides developed. Graham believed he should have been valued as a wide receiver while the team valued him as a tight end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Graham and the Saints came to a contract agreement prior to the 2014 season, he was traded to the Seahawks following that year. He had two Pro Bowl seasons during his three years in Seattle before playing two seasons each with the Packers and Bears.

The 36-year-old last played in the NFL with the Bears in 2021. He had 14 receptions and three touchdowns in 15 games that year.

Both the Saints and Graham had fun on social media following the announcement on Tuesday. The Saints posted an image of the time Graham dented a field goal post during his traditional slam dunk touchdown celebration.

Graham shared his own image of his touchdown celebration along with a GIF of WWE wrestler Undertaker rising from a coffin.

The Saints also have tight ends Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau under contract.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New Orleans Saints

share