Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly agrees to deal with Raiders
Jimmy Garoppolo is heading to Las Vegas to reunite with Josh McDaniels.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has agreed to a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $67.5 million, with $34 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
The writing has been on the wall for Garoppolo's departure from San Francisco since the 49ers moved up to the No. 3 overall pick to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The emergence of Brock Purdy also helped solidify the 49ers' quarterback situation outside of Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot in early December.
During his four seasons with the New England Patriots, Garoppolo played under McDaniels, who was the Patriots' longtime offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Garoppolo threw for 2,437 passing yards (23rd in the league) and 16 passing touchdowns in 2022.
