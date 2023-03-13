National Football League Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly agrees to deal with Raiders Updated Mar. 13, 2023 4:31 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Jimmy Garoppolo is heading to Las Vegas to reunite with Josh McDaniels.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has agreed to a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $67.5 million, with $34 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

The writing has been on the wall for Garoppolo's departure from San Francisco since the 49ers moved up to the No. 3 overall pick to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The emergence of Brock Purdy also helped solidify the 49ers' quarterback situation outside of Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot in early December.

During his four seasons with the New England Patriots , Garoppolo played under McDaniels, who was the Patriots' longtime offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Garoppolo threw for 2,437 passing yards (23rd in the league) and 16 passing touchdowns in 2022.

