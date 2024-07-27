National Football League Jets sign 2024 UFL MVP, former Stallions breakout QB Adrian Martinez Published Jul. 27, 2024 4:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Jets have signed 2024 UFL MVP and former Birmingham Stallions breakout quarterback Adrian Martinez, the team announced Saturday.

Martinez led the league in rushing yards (528) during the regular season, while finishing tied for second in passing touchdowns (15) and third in passing yards (1,749). Despite not starting the season as the Stallions' starter, the 24-year-old signal-caller made the most of every opportunity and gave Birmingham the boost it needed to dominate the league.

Martinez also rushed for a league-leading 528 yards this past season, capping off a dominating campaign with a monster three-touchdown performance in the inaugural UFL Championship Game.

The Nebraska/Kansas State product appeared in 49 college football games (47 starts), going 20-27 with 9,752 yards passing and 51 touchdowns while connecting on 63.6% of his throws. He also ran for 627 yards and 10 scores.

He went undrafted in 2023 before signing with the Detroit Lions as a free agent and spending the preseason with them.

Martinez, 24, joins a QB room with veterans Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor and newcomers Andrew Peasley and Jordan Travis. The Jets released QB Ben Bryant and CB Nehemiah Shelton in corresponding moves.

