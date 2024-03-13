National Football League Jets reportedly trade for offensive line help, acquire tackle Morgan Moses from Ravens Updated Mar. 13, 2024 2:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Jets are giving Aaron Rodgers some more help along the offensive line.

The Baltimore Ravens are trading offensive tackle Morgan Moses to the Jets in a deal that involves a fourth-round pick swap and a sixth-round, ESPN reported. The Ravens will reportedly receive the No. 112 and No. 218 overall picks for Moses while also sending out the No. 134 overall pick.

Moses, who turned 33 earlier in March, has been the Ravens' starting right tackle since he joined the team in 2022, playing in all but three games over the last two years. He helped play a role in the Ravens' offensive success in 2023, in which Lamar Jackson won his second MVP and Baltimore finished the regular season with the league's best record. He gave up five sacks and 21 pressures in 2023, per Pro Football Focus.

The trade will also serve as a reunion for Moses and the Jets. He signed with the team in 2021 after spending the first seven years of his career with the Washington Commanders. The Jets let him walk in free agency that year as he signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens in the 2022 offseason.

The Jets' offensive line struggles came into focus shortly after Rodgers' arrival to New York in 2023, when the four-time NFL MVP suffered a ruptured Achilles tenton while taking a sack on his first drive with the team in Week 1. The Jets' offensive line then worsened as they dealt with injuries and inconsistent play. New York ended up using 13 different offensive line combinations throughout the 2023 season.

The Jets also had some shuffling to do along the offensive line this offseason due to contract situations. Mekhi Becton, who began the season at right tackle before becoming the Jets' primary left tackle, is a free agent. Swing offensive tackle Billy Turner is also a free agent.

Moses is the second offensive lineman that the Jets have added from the Ravens so far this offseason. They reportedly came to terms on a two-year, $18 million deal with guard John Simpson earlier in the legal tampering period.

As for the Ravens, they've notably added Derrick Henry and re-signed Justin Madubuike so far this offseason. However, they're set to lose Patrick Queen, Geno Stone and Gus Edwards to AFC rivals when free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

