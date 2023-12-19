National Football League Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says he's still not 100 percent, not pushing to play this season Updated Dec. 19, 2023 3:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave his strongest indication yet Tuesday that he will not return this season after all from an Achilles injury suffered in his fourth snap with his new team in Week 1. Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show that while he has been actively practicing with the Jets as he continues his rehab, he has not done any 11-on-11 simulations, and it was "unrealistic" to think he would be 100 percent ready to play before the end of the regular season.

"I think the whole time it's been hoping that we're still in [the playoff race]," Rodgers said. "I do feel like in the next three to four weeks it would be very possible to get to 100 percent, but [I'm] obviously not there, and so the conversation was away from 100 percent medical clearance to a willingness to play, and that's never been a problem for me."

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that while Rodgers could likely receive medical clearance to play as soon as this week before the Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders, it would be a group decision between Rodgers, Jets head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas and team owner Woody Johnson about whether he actually would play.

Jay Glazer on Aaron Rodgers' return, Chargers HC options & Dan Quinn's future

The Jets (5-9) were eliminated from the playoffs after their 30-0 loss Sunday to the Miami Dolphins, and given Rodgers' comments, it's unlikely he appears in a game at all before the start of next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

But although Rodgers is only under contract for one more year and turned 40 years old earlier this month, he said Tuesday he currently aims to play beyond 2024, and to do so for the Jets.

"I felt like when I came here that I got kind of a renewed passion and love for the game," Rodgers said. "Everything has been amazing here, just the people I've gotten to work with, the relationships I've gotten to form with my teammates, the amazing men and women that work here at One Jets Drive has been really special.

"I wanted at least two years, and I feel like this year is kind of a lost year. I only played a couple snaps and wasn't able to go out there and prove what I'm capable of and see what we're capable of as a team. I don't think next year will be my last year. With some of the things that I've learned over the last year with taking care of my body and surrounding myself with some great people who have been helping with my nutrition and my functional training at a more acute level, I feel like I can play more years and I can be effective into my 40s."

Rodgers admitted that he used to envision himself "sitting on a couch somewhere" once he hit his 40s, but said he still wants to be an NFL starting quarterback at least through age 41. He also said he believes in the Jets' leadership and does not believe the team needs to rebuild from its current core, just "reload a little bit."

"I like the pieces that we have in place," Rodgers said. "We have a lot of great young players who are stepping into a leadership role in their second and third years."

Rodgers specifically named Quinnen Williams, Quincy Williams, Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and veteran defensive captain C.J. Mosley among the standout players on New York's vaunted defense.

"There's a lot of pieces in place," Rodgers said. "Offensively, we've got to reload a couple spots but we have two outstanding game-breakers to build around in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. … I think the future is bright in New Jersey for our guys."

And if Rodgers can return to the level he was playing at before his injury, he could go a long way to ensuring that bright future.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share