National Football League Jets Coach Aaron Glenn on 0-4 Start: 'We Just Got to Do a Better Job' Updated Sep. 30, 2025 12:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Jets remain uncleared for takeoff.

After a Monday night loss on the road to the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins, New York is 0-4 under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, who is sick of his team hurting itself.

"There's no way to win any game with 13 penalties and three turnovers," Glenn said after the 27-21 loss, according to the Jets' official website. "It just can't happen. But what we have to do is get back to work. That's the only way that we can fix them. Really take a look at these penalties and take a look at these turnovers. And we have to understand, before you can win games, you have to learn how not to lose games. And we have to do a better job in that case, and we will."

The Jets committed 13 penalties for 101 yards and lost a fumble on each of their first two possessions — the first one coming at the goal line. Isaiah Williams then lost a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half, which the Dolphins turned into a touchdown six plays later. Ironically, New York out-gained Miami in total yards 404 to 300.

Jets quarterback Justin Fields finished with a 111.0 passer rating, a season-best 74.1% completion percentage and 226 passing yards, while also rushing for a 43-yard touchdown. At the same time, many of New York's big plays on offense came with it behind two scores in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York's loss to Miami, which also entered Monday night at 0-3, comes after a one-score loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, a 30-10 loss at home to the Buffalo Bills and a grueling, last-second loss on the road to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

The Jets are 19th in the NFL in points (22.5 per game) and 21st in total yards (304.8 per game). Their defense ranks 20th in the NFL in total yards (330.3 per game) and is tied for 28th in points (30.0 per game).

"My confidence is not going to wane, not one bit," Glenn, who was a two-time Pro Bowler as a cornerback with the Jets from 1994-2001, said, according to ESPN. "We're not going to waver on the things that we've been talking about, how we got to win games. We just got to do a better job of doing those things. So, yes, it was going to be tough. I understand that, and we are going to continue to work to get this thing turned [around]."

The Jets host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Jets

What did you think of this story?

share