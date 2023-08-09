Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Panthers in 'good hands' with Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers will be satisfied if Bryce Young ends up having the same type of NFL career that Aaron Rodgers is putting the finishing touches on with the New York Jets.
In Rodgers' eyes, the Panthers have a lot to look forward to with the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick.
The Jets and Panthers are conducting joint practices this week prior to their Saturday afternoon preseason matchup, and after getting a close look at the rookie out of Alabama, Rodgers said he believes the Panthers have a special player in Young.
"I like the kid a lot. We share an agent, so I've known about him for a long time," Rodgers told ESPN on Wednesday. "I loved watching him in college. I like his demeanor. I like his movement. I like the way he throws. I trust a guy like Adam [Thielen] — him and I are good buddies for a long time — and he just raves about him, so I think Carolina's in good hands."
The future Hall of Famer also advised Young not to get too high or too low in his rookie season.
"Be gentle with yourself; it's a long journey," Rodgers said about Young. "It feels like every little snap at practice is the end of the world if it doesn't go right; it's just not true. It's a long journey. It's about holding onto your confidence, enjoying the ride, enjoying little things every day. But I think he's got a great head on his shoulders, and he'll be just fine."
Young is expected to be Carolina's starting quarterback next season, the franchise's first with Frank Reich as head coach. The Panthers traded up from No. 9 to No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Young. Across his two years at Alabama, Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy while throwing for a combined 79 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in 27 starts.
Meanwhile, Rodgers, a 10-time Pro Bowler, is entering his first season under center for the Jets after 15 seasons as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback, whom he helped win Super Bowl XLV.
The Panthers and Jets are each coming off 7-10 seasons that saw them miss the playoffs.
