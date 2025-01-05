National Football League Aaron Rodgers becomes 5th NFL player to throw 500 career regular-season TDs Published Jan. 5, 2025 6:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 career regular-season touchdown passes, accomplishing the feat in the second quarter of the New York Jets' game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

On first-and-goal from the 5, Rodgers dropped back and then ran forward in the pocket to buy some time before zipping a pass to Tyler Conklin in the end zone to give the Jets a 7-6 lead with 7:57 left before halftime.

Conklin handed Rodgers the ball as the entire offense celebrated in the end zone, hugging the quarterback and tapping him on the helmet. Rodgers got more high-fives and hugs when he got to the sideline.

He joined Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only players to reach the milestone.

The 41-year-old Rodgers, who was intercepted on his first pass against Miami, entered the game one touchdown pass away from 500 after getting No. 499 on an 11-yard toss to Davante Adams that completed a 99-yard opening drive for the Jets against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 22.

Rodgers had a rough outing at Buffalo last Sunday, when he was held without a TD pass, threw two interceptions and was sacked four times to bring his career total to an NFL-record 568 before giving way to Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter.

The TD pass also gave him 25 for the season, the 14th time in his 20-year career he reached the mark, tying him with Brees (14) for the third-most seasons with at least that many. Only Brady (17) and Manning (16) have more.

Rodgers' playing future beyond Sunday is uncertain. He has said he'd prefer to come back with the Jets — if he decides to continue playing. Rodgers, who has one year remaining on his contract, said he wants to take some time in the offseason to consider his future.

Meanwhile, it's not clear if the Jets will want Rodgers back. The team is going through a reset with general manager and head coach searches underway. New York's next regime, along with owner Woody Johnson, could opt to cut ties with Rodgers and go in a different direction next season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

