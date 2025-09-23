National Football League Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons Cowboys Tribute: 'I Don't Think That's Appropriate' Published Sep. 23, 2025 11:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys host Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, but don't expect team owner Jerry Jones to honor the former Cowboys superstar defender in a grand way.

"I don't think that's appropriate this way," Jones said about giving Parsons a video tribute, according to The Dallas Morning News. "Emmitt [Smith] was a different story. That's not to diminish Micah. I think Micah has enough welcome out there, and we just need to show that we've got antidotes for that."

Last month, Dallas traded Parsons to Green Bay for defensive tackle and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. This trade was a result of a chaotic offseason between Parsons and the Cowboys with mixed signals regarding how close the two sides ever were to signing an extension, with the defensive lineman going forth with a hold-in during training camp. As part of the trade, Parsons signed a four-year, $186 million extension with the Packers, with the $46.5 million average annual salary being an NFL record for a non-quarterback.

As for Jones' comparison relating to a potential Parsons tribute, Smith, who's first in NFL history in rushing yards (18,355) and rushing touchdowns (164), was the driving force of a Dallas offense that won three Super Bowls in the 1990s (1992, 1993 and 1995), but the Hall of Fame running back spent the last two seasons of his 15-year NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals.

Parsons, a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, totaled 12.0-plus sacks in each of his four seasons in Dallas. He's tied for ninth in Cowboys history with nine recorded forced fumbles and is 13th with 52.5 sacks. As for this season, Parsons has logged 1.5 sacks and five combined tackles in three games for the Packers, who are 2-1.

Without Parsons, the 1-2 Cowboys have struggled mightily on the defensive end, as they're 17th in opponent rushing yards (109.7 per game), 27th in opponent points (30.7 per game), 30th in opponent total yards (397.7 per game) and last in opponent passing yards (288.0 per game). Meanwhile, the Packers are first in opponent points (14.7 per game), third in opponent rushing yards (64.3 per game) and opponent total yards (232.3 per game) and seventh in opponent passing yards (168.0 per game).

