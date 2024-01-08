National Football League
Jarrett Stidham 'very confident' he can be Broncos' starting QB next season
Published Jan. 8, 2024 2:49 p.m. ET

The 2023 NFL season has mercifully concluded for the Denver Broncos, as their season concluded with them benching veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for the final two games in favor of Jarrett Stidham over a contract dispute.

That said, can Stidham turn the late-season promotion into being Denver's long-term quarterback? He certainly thinks so.

"I’m very confident I can be the guy for us next season," Stidham told The Athletic Monday. "I have no doubts about that. … I’ll be back in April ready to rock. I’m excited for the opportunity."

Across the two games that he started for Denver, Stidham totaled 496 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception and an 87.7 passer rating, while completing 60.6% of his passes. The Broncos went 1-1 with him under center, beating the Los Angeles Chargers at home and losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.

The New England Patriots selected Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He spent three seasons in New England (2019-21), never starting a game, before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Stidham started the final two games of the 2022 season for the Raiders. He then signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Broncos in March. He will be 28 at the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Wilson was benched against the backdrop of a $37 million bonus for 2025 kicking in on the fifth day of the new league year in March if he couldn't pass a physical. Denver first approached Wilson about restructuring the injury guarantee in his contract after its Week 8 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, threatening to bench him for the rest of the season.

Broncos have benched Russell Wilson; what is his future in Denver?

The two sides are now expected to part ways this offseason. Wilson, 35, just wrapped up his second season with the Broncos and the first season of a five-year, $242.6 million deal.

Denver had an underwhelming offensive attack this season, averaging just 191.9 passing yards (24th), 106.5 rushing yards (18th), 298.4 total yards (26th) and 21.0 points (19th) per game. The Broncos finished 8-9 and stretched their playoff drought to eight seasons.

