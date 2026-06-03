Jared Verse Opens Up About Trade From Rams To Browns: 'It Was Upsetting'

While the Los Angeles Rams celebrated landing two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, rising edge rusher Jared Verse found himself going from the Super Bowl favorite to a team projected to have one of the worst records in 2026.

Verse, who was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Rams after they took him with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, admitted that he was initially disappointed in the move during his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

"It caught me by surprise. I love LA. I loved the coaches, the organization, my teammates … it was upsetting," Verse said. "I was upset for a good little bit of time."

However, Verse said he had a positive outlook on the trade by the time he arrived in Cleveland.

"When you’re an athlete, you understand the business, people do what everyone thinks is best for their business, and that’s the situation that I’m in. I’m happy to be a part of the Browns. I’m happy that they believed in me and were able to make that trade to bring me here."

Verse had been a productive player for the Rams over the last two seasons, even winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. His 124 total tackles, 12 sacks and five forced fumbles in those two years helped Los Angeles make the postseason in both seasons he was with the team, seemingly setting himself up to be an important part of the team's future for years to come.

Now, instead of potentially rushing after opposing quarterbacks alongside Garrett, Verse will join a Browns team coming off a 5-12 season that saw the franchise fire their head coach and start three different quarterbacks. Defensively, though, Cleveland had one of the best units on that side of the ball in the league. The Browns finished fourth in the league in yards allowed (4,822), average yards per game allowed (283.6) and third in passing yards allowed (2,843).

And Verse will join some talented players on Cleveland's defense. Verse will be alongside pass rusher Alex Wright plus tackles Mason Graham and recently acquired defensive tackle Maleik Collins from the San Francisco 49ers. The Browns also have reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, giving Cleveland the last two Defensive Rookie of the Year winners.

While losing Garrett could seem like a massive loss, adding an already established pass-rusher in Verse will help Cleveland close the talent gap in the trenches. What Verse brings to the table is his 99 quarterback hurries in his two seasons with Los Angeles, proving he's already made big steps in his short time playing in the league.

They'll need that talent under new head coach Todd Monken — who returns to the Browns after serving as their offensive coordinator in 2019 before heading to the Baltimore Ravens — now has the opportunity to continue developing a younger star like Verse next to new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.